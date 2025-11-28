A school bus carrying 83 students and five teachers from Wesley Grammar School caught fire at the Kasoa Tollbooth.

Fortunately, everyone on board the bus escaped unharmed following the November 28 incident.

The Wesley Grammar School bus is now burnt beyond recognition

Citi News reported that the students were travelling to Ngleshie Amanfro Senior High School for a sporting event.

Sports Teacher Richard Boafo told Citi News they acted fast when the fire was first noted.

Photos of the aftermath of the fire have been shared online.

“We noticed smoke coming out of the bus, so we asked all the students to move out immediately. Fortunately, all 83 students and five teachers on board escaped safely, but the bus was completely burnt to ashes."

The quick evacuation helped prevent injuries, and the students were able to move to a safe location before the fire engulfed the vehicle.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, and authorities are expected to investigate.

The school has expressed relief that no lives were lost and commended the teachers for acting swiftly to ensure the safety of the students.

