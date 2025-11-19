Prophet Kofi Oduro has called on the Ghana Armed Forces to refund application fees to all unsuccessful applicants

He criticised the recruitment process, arguing that the lack of digitisation allowed excessive numbers to apply

Social media users who watched the video shared their varied thoughts on Prophet Kofi Oduro's proposal to the GAF

Prophet Kofi Oduro, the General Overseer of Alabaster International Ministries, has urged the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to refund the application fees paid by applicants who do not make it into the military.

The man of God, known for speaking his mind, said that if the GAF failed to refund the money, the blood of the six ladies who died during the El-Wak Stadium stampede would haunt them.

Prophet Kofi Oduro tells the military to refund the money of failed GAF applicants after the El-Wak Stadium stampede. Photo credit: @drkofiodurogh

In a sermon shared on Instagram, Prophet Oduro expressed disappointment in the GAF's recruitment process, noting that digitisation could help prevent such occurrences.

He indicated that the Ghanaian military, through its actions, had caused several people to disrespect the institution.

"The Armed Forces have given people the opportunity to blaspheme against the institution. You are looking for 4,000 people, so the system should be capped at 10,000. We block the portal - case closed. But we allow 60,000 to come in when we want only 4,000," he said.

Prophet Oduro blasts GAF after El-Wak stampede

Prophet Oduro further insisted that the Ghana Armed Forces should refund the fees of all 60,000 applicants if they fail to recruit them.

He warned that the blood of the six victims who died during the El-Wak stampede would be on the Army’s hands if refunds are not made.

"So then I stand on this altar and I say to the Ghana Armed Forces: refund the money of all those 60,000 people. If you don't enlist them… all the blood of these girls shall be on your head," he added.

The El-Wak stampede occurred on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Six ladies lost their lives, and others were injured at the stadium during a stampede, with many of those present having applied to join the Ghana Armed Forces.

The government later sent a delegation to visit the families of the deceased.

Brogya Genfi, the Deputy Defence Minister, said the government would support the bereaved families during the funeral and burial processes.

Reactions to Prophet Oduro's call to GAF

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Prophet Kofi Oduro's request, which was shared online by @GHarticles. Read them below:

Trikefime00 said:

"One of the reasons why digitalisation is so essential. But people will politicise it."

Aeeallaccessltd wrote:

"It's an extortion process, just like the Embassies do to Africans; it's fraud. A country that truly cares about its citizens should be willing to sacrifice for those who are willing to sacrifice their lives towards serving, defending and protecting the Nation. I agree with him."

Derio_farms said:

"I don’t agree with him."

Biigfreddy wrote:

"There's a strong reason why we are Black!"

The_eagle_son said:

"Tell the American Embassy and other embassies to refund the rejected visa applicant's money 💰."

Wald___arn wrote:

"I don’t know why anytime I open a comment section about the army recruitment issue, I see people saying it could’ve been done online, digitalisation, blah blah blah, how tf can you do body selection online? how can you get the people who input fake details about themselves?"

Deeperf24 wrote:

"I feel so bad for the family and friends of these six beautiful ladies…. It's sad to see how their mothers are grieving 😢. My deepest condolences 💐."

Man Who Allegedly Predicted Tragic El Wak Incident Warns of Another in December at Makola Market. Photo credit: SikaOfficial/X, GTV, Ghana Chronicles/X

Man who predicted El-Wak stampede speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man who predicted the tragic El-Wak stampede said another incident would occur at Makola on December 23, 2025.

The young man said he was shown visions of the tragedies on November 9, 2025, with the stampede at a GAF recruitment exercise happening a few days later.

