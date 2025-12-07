A young Ghanaian lady has offered advice to SHS graduates after the provisional WASSCE results were released

In a video, the young lady opened up about the messages she had received from SHS graduates seeking answers on university admissions

She also spoke about cut-off points for public universities and advised students on certain programmes

A Ghanaian lady has addressed concerns raised by some Senior High School graduates who sat for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Known on TikTok as @ami_willa, the young lady posted a video on December 4 where she spoke about the messages she had received from SHS graduates wanting to find out whether they could secure admission into the university with their WASSCE results.

She then took it upon herself to research university admissions in Ghana, where she found out that public universities accept students with results ranging from aggregate 06 to 36.

The lady, however, noted that the downside of this was that certain programmes, such as Law and Medicine, had competitive cut-off points, making it difficult for persons with certain grades to secure admission.

She also stated that another option available for SHS graduates to pursue university education was to focus their attention on distance-education programmes.

Additionally, she said that agriculture programmes and basic-education programmes often tend to admit more students.

2025 WASSCE provisional results statistics

This admonition to SHS students comes amid mixed reactions to the 2025 WASSCE provisional results.

According to WAEC, a total of 161,606 students (39.87%) failed the subject Integrated Science, while 220,806 students (57.74%) obtained grades ranging from A1 to C6.

Also, 196,727 students (44%) failed Social Studies, with 248,538 students (55.82%) passing the subject.

Again, 131,097 students, representing 30.27% of the overall 461,736 candidates from 1,021 schools, failed English Language, whereas 289,673 students (69%) passed.

WAEC also disclosed that a total of 220,008 students (50.54%) failed Core Mathematics, while 209,068 students (48.73%) passed the subject.

Mahama orders probe into WASSCE

In the wake of this, President John Mahama has ordered the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, to conduct a review of the examiner's report of the 2025 WASSCE.

The aim is to determine the cause of the poor performance in this year's WASSCE by Ghanaian senior high school students.

Speaking to attendees during the launch of the STEMBox initiative on Thursday, December 4, 2025, Mahama expressed dissatisfaction over the results.

The recently released WASSCE results have become a major concern for parents and the general public.

Watch the video below:

