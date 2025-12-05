Parliament has approved almost $200 million for new helicopters and a plane for the Ghana Air Force

The new aircraft acquisitions are aimed at modernising the Ghana Air Force following a tragic helicopter crash

An investigative committee recommended safety upgrades to prevent future accidents in the Air Force fleet

Parliament has approved a $60 million agreement between the Ministry of Defence and Dassault Aviation for the acquisition of a Falcon 6X aircraft for the Ghana Air Force.

The House also approved a €125 million agreement with Airbus Helicopters SAS for the supply of one H160 and three H175 helicopters for the Air Force.

Parliament approves agreements for new aircraft for the Ghana Air Force following the August 6 Helicopter Crash

Source: Getty Images

The deals were approved by Parliament on December 4.

The government says the procurements are part of a broader retooling and modernisation programme aimed at addressing the deteriorating condition of the Air Force’s fleet and enhancing operational capacity.

The minority caucus had previously called on the government to explain its decision to purchase the new aircraft, questioning why earlier requests for similar acquisitions were repeatedly rejected.

The aircraft are expected to be delivered within four years and will support a range of Air Force operations, including aerial surveillance, troop and logistics transport, maritime patrols, air defence, disaster response, and medical evacuations.

A Dassault Falcon 6X - F-WSIX aircraft performing an exhibition flight demonstration during the 55th edition of the International Paris Air Show on June 16, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Why the government wants to purchase new aircraft

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson earlier explained that the decision to purchase the four aircraft was based on the recommendation of the investigative committee that looked into the August 6, 2025, helicopter crash that killed eight people

Forson, who also serves as the Acting Defence Minister, said the decision to retool the air force is also aimed at enhancing aerial surveillance, logistics, and national security operations.

He added that the delivery of the helicopters and other fleet assets is expected within four years if the procurement processes are concluded within the stipulated time frame.

Who died in the helicopter crash?

The August 6 helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District killed eight people, including two ministers.

The helicopter the officials were travelling in crashed into a dense forest as it was flying from Accra to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme.

The August 6 helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom is one of Ghana's worst air disasters. Credit: Ghana Presidency

Source: Facebook

Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed were killed when the helicopter they were travelling in went down in the Adansi Akrofuom district.

The other civilians who died in the crash were former Obuasi East parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Chairman Dr Samuel Sarpong, while the army personnel who died in the crash were Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala and Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu.

Other recommendations by helicopter crash probe committee

YEN.com.gh reported that the government committee investigating the helicopter crash recommended urgent safety upgrades for the Ghana Air Force fleet.

The committee found that the crash was caused by sudden weather conditions.

Key suggestions included acquiring modern aircraft with advanced navigation systems, investing in simulators for pilot training, and enhancing navigational aids in remote areas.

The committee emphasised that implementing these measures would prevent future accidents and significantly improve operational safety.

