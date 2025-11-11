Helicopter Crash Investigative Team Makes Recommendations to Government

The government committee investigating the August 6, 2025, helicopter crash that killed eight people has recommended urgent safety upgrades for the Ghana Air Force fleet

The committee set up by the government to investigate the August 6, 2025, helicopter crash disaster, which claimed eight lives, has made several recommendations to guide the country.

Presenting its findings to the public on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, the committee recommended urgent safety upgrades and the modernization of the Ghana Air Force fleet to prevent future accidents.

They also stressed the need for modern aircraft equipped with terrain-avoidance warning systems, advanced navigation systems, voice recorders, and audiovisual-capable flight data recorders.

The committee further emphasized the importance of regular training for pilots of the Ghana Armed Forces using certified simulators and contracted aviation experts, as well as the development of en-route navigational aids, particularly in remote areas.

“There is a definite need to modernize the fleet of the Ghana Air Force. Implementing these safety recommendations will prevent the recurrence of future accidents," the statement said.

"The August 6 crash was an unfortunate and sudden weather-related incident, but investing in modern technology and training will significantly improve operational safety,” the committee added.

Below are the key recommendations made by the committee:

Acquire modern aircraft with terrain-avoidance warning systems and advanced navigation systems.

Equip aircraft with voice recorders and audiovisual-capable flight data recorders.

Invest in simulators for recurrent training and contract certified aviation experts.

Develop en-route navigational aids, especially in remote areas.

Establish a flight data monitoring and en-route tracking system.

Modernize ground support equipment to enhance operational safety.

Committee shares cause of helicopter crash

Meanwhile, the Investigative Committee has shared the long-awaited findings of the August 6 helicopter crash, which killed eight.

The committee determined that the accident was caused by the sudden loss of altitude and lift due to a downdraft.

During a presentation delivered by Captain Paul Forjoe, the government explained that the loss of altitude without a change in power or pitch attitude was consistent with a downdraft associated with changing environmental conditions over high terrain.

This, according to Barnabas Nii Laryea, a telecommunications expert, means the crash occurred because of bad weather.

"In simple English: The helicopter crashed because the air beneath it suddenly sank instead of lifting it up. This change in the weather and wind pattern over the high ground caused the aircraft to lose height rapidly, even though the pilot and engine were both working normally," he explained on Facebook.

Victims of Ghana's helicopter crash

The August 6 helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District killed eight people, including two ministers.

The helicopter was carrying officials who were traveling from Accra to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme.

The victims were:

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah - Defence Minister

Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed - Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology

Limuna Muniru - Deputy National Security Coordinator

Dr. Samuel Sarpong - Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Samuel Aboagye - NDC Obuasi East parliamentary candidate

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah - Crew member

Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala - Crew member

Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu - Crew member

Missing equipment of helicopter crash

YEN.com.gh reported that the committee probing the helicopter crash said that the Z-9EH helicopter in question lacked key safety requirements that could have helped navigate the deadly weather that caused the crash.

Captain (Rtd) Paul Forjoe explained these systems could have saved the lives of the eight persons killed in the crash.

He added the safety equipment that was lacking could have given the pilots an advantage against the weather conditions that led to the crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District.

