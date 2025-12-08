A South Korean court has handed a prison sentence to a woman who blackmailed former Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min

The woman allegedly approached Mohammed Kudus’ former Spurs teammate last year, falsely claiming she was pregnant with his child as part of an extortion scheme

The verdict has reignited conversations about player safety, the rise of celebrity-targeted scams, and the growing need for stronger protections for public figures

A South Korean court has delivered a firm ruling in the high-profile blackmail case involving football icon Son Heung Min, sentencing a young woman to four years in prison for extorting money from the Major League Soccer star.

Her accomplice, a man in his forties, also received two years after the pair admitted to pressuring the former Tottenham captain with false claims of pregnancy.

Son Heung-min shares a warm embrace with Mohammed Kudus in his final game for Tottenham Hotspur on August 8, 2025. Photo credit: @SpursOfficial/X.

How Korean woman tried to blackmail Son

According to details shared in Seoul’s district court, the woman, known by her surname Yang, contacted Son last year, insisting she was expecting his child, even though she had no evidence.

She then threatened to expose the allegation unless he paid. In fear of disgrace, Son transferred $200,000, which she later splurged on designer items, Reuters reported.

Prosecutors argued she continued to portray herself as a victim despite planning the scheme from start to finish.

The woman and her partner did not stop after receiving the initial payment. The court heard that the man repeatedly contacted Son 15 times, demanding more cash, as noted by the BBC.

When the pressure intensified earlier this year, the forward reported the matter to the police, triggering a full investigation.

Prosecutors told the court that her version of events “does not fully match the facts” and accused her of orchestrating the plan deliberately.

The judge agreed, stating that the pair had exploited Son’s fame for personal gain and noting that the player endured “intense mental anguish” once the incident became public.

Son himself stayed silent throughout the legal process but cooperated fully with authorities as the case moved forward.

Fans welcome ruling in Son's blackmail case

The verdict has sparked strong reactions online, with many praising the court for protecting public figures from targeted schemes.

@globalrightx wrote:

"Good outcome. Blackmail like that ruins lives and deserves real punishment."

@plentyodds added:

"Some people really move mad. Glad justice actually caught up with this one… Son didn’t deserve that stress at all."

@Chimamanda2022 noted:

"Well deserved. They can't be getting away with allegations. They should face the consequences of their actions."

@cosmos_atom_ summed up the mood:

"Some people just get away with everything these days, so unfair."

The ruling arrives during a new chapter in Son’s career. In August, the 33-year-old left Tottenham after a decade to sign for Los Angeles Football Club in a record-breaking MLS transfer.

Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring for Los Angeles FC against Vancouver Whitecaps on November 22, 2025. Photo by Rich Lam.

He later became the second-highest-paid player in the league, confirming his status as one of Asia’s most celebrated athletes.

His move also coincided with Mohammed Kudus’ arrival at Spurs, ending hopes of a potential partnership between the two talents.

