KT Hammond, former MP for Adansi-Asokwa, has claimed that the planned Kpandai parliamentary rerun will not happen despite EC setting a date.

He argued the NPP has filed an appeal and a stay of execution at the Supreme Court over the Tamale High Court ruling

The Election Commission has, however, scheduled December 30, 2025, for the rerun

A former Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa in the Ashanti Region, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has claimed that the Kpandai parliamentary rerun will not happen, despite the Electoral Commission (EC) setting a date for the election.

Speaking to the media on Monday, December 15, 2025, the former MP, affectionately called KT Hammond, said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in court litigating the Kpandai election rerun.

"Who said there will be an election? The matter is in court with three different applications concerning the constituency, including a stay of execution that is pending at the Supreme Court," he said..

Kpandai election legal battles

In the 2024 elections, Matthew Nyindam was declared the winner of the parliamentary contest.

However, a petition was filed by the NDC’s candidate, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, who challenged the declaration of the MP for Kpandai, arguing that the election was fraught with irregularities.

He cited inconsistencies in the pink sheets, particularly Form 8A from 41 out of 152 polling stations, and asked the court to nullify the election and order a rerun.

After months of proceedings, the Tamale High Court upheld the petition and ordered a rerun of the entire election in Kpandai.

Following this, the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, informed the Electoral Commission chaired by Jean Mensa, of the parliamentary vacancy in the constituency.

However, Matthew Nyindam has filed a series of legal actions in a bid to hold on to the Kpandai seat.

Upon the delivery of the Tamale High Court judgment, he ordered his lawyers to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

Apart from this, the embattled MP has also filed for a stay of execution on the orders of the Tamale High Court until the appeal is heard. Both cases, however, are yet to be heard by any of the courts.

Meanwhile, the EC has set Tuesday, December 30, 2025, as the date for the Kpandai parliamentary election rerun.

According to KT Hammond, the NPP wants the stay of execution to be heard while they challenge the decision of the Tamale High Court, which nullified the 2024 Kpandai parliamentary results and ordered a rerun.

"There is a stay of execution application, which is pending, and so no one should rush to conduct another election. What at all is the NDC looking for?" he asked.

"We want the stay of execution to be heard for the Supreme Court to challenge the Tamale High Court ruling. Everyone should perish the idea of a rerun. There will be no rerun in Kpandai," he declared.

Nyindam emerges as frontrunner in early poll

The Electoral Commission has scheduled the rerun for December 30, 2025, following a recent court order by the Tamale High Court

