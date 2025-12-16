Kpandai Rerun: Supreme Court Fumes Over Absence Of Electoral Commission Representative
The Supreme Court panel hearing the Kpandai election rerun case expressed discontent with the Electoral Commission's absence from the court hearing.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
When the case was called today, the President of the five-member panel, Justice Gabriel Pwamang, asked why officers of the Electoral Commission were absent.
Graphic Online reported that Justice Tanko Amadu was also upset at the commission's absence.
“They don’t consider the actions serious enough? And they are running our election, and they’ll not come to the Supreme Court."
The Supreme Court eventually ordered the Electoral Commission to suspend all arrangements for the rerun of the parliamentary election in Kpandai pending the determination of an application challenging the High Court’s judgment that ordered the rerun.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The rerun was set to come off on December 30.
The judges said this would ensure that the election did not overrun the court in determining a certiorari filed by the New Patriotic Party's Mathew Nyindam, the former Kpandai MP.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.