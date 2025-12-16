The Supreme Court panel hearing the Kpandai election rerun case expressed discontent with the Electoral Commission's absence from the court hearing.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

When the case was called today, the President of the five-member panel, Justice Gabriel Pwamang, asked why officers of the Electoral Commission were absent.

Supreme Court panel hearing the Kpandai election rerun case is upset with the Electoral Commission after a no-show by operatives

Source: Getty Images

Graphic Online reported that Justice Tanko Amadu was also upset at the commission's absence.

“They don’t consider the actions serious enough? And they are running our election, and they’ll not come to the Supreme Court."

The Supreme Court eventually ordered the Electoral Commission to suspend all arrangements for the rerun of the parliamentary election in Kpandai pending the determination of an application challenging the High Court’s judgment that ordered the rerun.

The rerun was set to come off on December 30.

The judges said this would ensure that the election did not overrun the court in determining a certiorari filed by the New Patriotic Party's Mathew Nyindam, the former Kpandai MP.

Source: YEN.com.gh