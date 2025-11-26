The Minority in Parliament has criticised Tamale High Court Judge, Justice Emmanuel Brew Plange, for his handling of the Kpandai election petition.

The Minority said his judgment amounted to judicial irresponsibility.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin leads NPP MPs to criticise Justice Emmanuel Brew Plange for his handling of the Kpandai election petition. Credit: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

In his ruling on Monday, November 24, 2025, Justice Brew Plange annulled the 2024 Parliamentary election in Kpandai, citing extensive irregularities, and ordered that a new election be conducted within 30 days.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, November 26, the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, stated that the caucus will challenge any move by the judiciary to deploy what they describe as an animal farm judgment to remove the sitting MP, Matthew Nyindam, from Parliament before the legal processes are fully exhausted.

“The judgment can only be described as breathtaking in its reach and alarming in its implications. His Lordship Justice Emmanuel Bart Plange Brew has ordered nothing less than a wholesale rerun of the entire Kpandai parliamentary election. This is not routine judicial intervention. This is something far more troubling.

“For a judge to casually void an entire constituency’s election without first ensuring that a complete, reasoned judgment was prepared and published is not merely irregular. It is judicial irresponsibility of the highest order,” he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh