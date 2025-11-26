NPP MPs Attack Judge Who Ordered Rerun of Kpandai Election: “Judicial Irresponsibility”
The Minority in Parliament has criticised Tamale High Court Judge, Justice Emmanuel Brew Plange, for his handling of the Kpandai election petition.
The Minority said his judgment amounted to judicial irresponsibility.
In his ruling on Monday, November 24, 2025, Justice Brew Plange annulled the 2024 Parliamentary election in Kpandai, citing extensive irregularities, and ordered that a new election be conducted within 30 days.
Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, November 26, the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, stated that the caucus will challenge any move by the judiciary to deploy what they describe as an animal farm judgment to remove the sitting MP, Matthew Nyindam, from Parliament before the legal processes are fully exhausted.
“The judgment can only be described as breathtaking in its reach and alarming in its implications. His Lordship Justice Emmanuel Bart Plange Brew has ordered nothing less than a wholesale rerun of the entire Kpandai parliamentary election. This is not routine judicial intervention. This is something far more troubling.
“For a judge to casually void an entire constituency’s election without first ensuring that a complete, reasoned judgment was prepared and published is not merely irregular. It is judicial irresponsibility of the highest order,” he said.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.