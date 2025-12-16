The Supreme Court has ordered the Electoral Commission to suspend the Kpandai parliamentary election rerun slated for December 30, 2025

This followed an application filled by Matthew Nyindam to overturn the annulment of the 2024 Kpandai parliamentary election by the Tamale High Court

Nyindam appeared at the Supreme Court in Accra with top New Patriotic Party figures, including Dominic Nitiwul and Sammy Awuku

The Supreme Court has suspended the planned parliamentary election rerun in the Kpandai Constituency.

While delivering its judgement on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the Apex Court ordered the Electoral Commission to halt all arrangements being made for the rerun of Kpandai elections pending the determination of all processes before the court.

Supreme Court suspends the Kpandai election rerun pending the determination of Matthew Nyindam's appeal against High Court ruling in favour of Daniel Nsala Wakpal. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

The case has subsequently been adjourned to January 13, 2026, for further hearing.

The Supreme Court ruling follows an application filed by the embattled Member of Parliament for Kpandai, Matthew Nyindam.

Dispute over Kpandai election results

The dispute over the Kpandai parliamentary election began after Nyindam was declared as winner in 2024.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, the NDC candidate, Nsala Wakpal, filed a petition at the Tamale High Court, challenging the results.

In the petition, the ruling party politician argued that the election was fraught with irregularities, citing inconsistencies in the pink sheets, particularly Form 8A from 41 out of 152 polling stations.

Consequently, he asked the court to nullify the election and order a rerun.

After months of litigation, the Tamale High Court upheld the petition and ordered a rerun of the entire election in Kpandai.

Following this, the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, informed the Electoral Commission, chaired by Jean Mensa, of the parliamentary vacancy in the constituency.

However, Nyindam has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn the Tamale High Court decision.

During the hearing of the case on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, lawyers for the Kpandai MP, Gary Nimako Marfo argued that Tamale High Court wrongly assume jurisdiction over the petition filed by the NDC candidate.

"The Parliamentary Election Petition filed by the forst interested party on January 25, 2025, was invalid and could not have properly invoke jurisdiction of the High Court Commercial Division, Tamale," a reported on Ghanawebed noted.

Ractions to court's suspension of Kpandai election

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the Supreme Court' suspension of the Kpandai parliamentary election rerun.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Grace Ijeoma said:

"Hope the judge doesn't call back later in the day ooo."

@Quequ JaYee also said:

"This is a court exhibiting wisdom as compared to some court in years back. Until the case is determined, the rerun must be on hold."

@Fika Mortty commented:

"Great news. The credibility of the Judiciary has been reset."

Source: YEN.com.gh