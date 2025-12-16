Kpandai Election Dispute: Supreme Court Matthew Nyindam' Appeal Today

Matthew Nyindam has filed an application at the Supreme Court to overturn the annulment of the 2024 Kpandai parliamentary election

The case, scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, challenges the Tamale High Court’s jurisdiction over the election petition

Nyindam appeared at the Supreme Court in Accra with top NPP figures, including Dominic Nitiwul and Sammy Awuku

The Supreme Court is set to hear an application by Matthew Nyindam, seeking to overturn the decision of the Tamale High Court that annulled the 2024 Kpandai parliamentary election.

In the application, set to be heard on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the embattled Member of Parliament, Matthe Nyindam, argues that the High Court erred in assuming jurisdiction over the election petition filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Daniel Nsala Wakpal.

Matthew Nyindam arrived at the Supreme Court in Accra in the company of some leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A video shared on Facebook by Joy News shows former Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, the MP for Akuapim North, Sammy Awuku, and other Members of Parliament were parts of the team accompanying the now disputed Kpandai MP to the court.

Dispute over Kpandai election results

The dispute over the Kpandai parliamentary election started after Matthew Nyindam was declared as winner in 2024.

Dissatisfied by the outcome, the NDC candidate, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, filed a petition at the Tamale High Court, challenging the results.

In the petition, Daniel Wakpal argued that the election was fraught with irregularities, citing inconsistencies in the pink sheets, particularly Form 8A from 41 out of 152 polling stations.

Consequently, he asked the court to nullify the election and order a rerun.

After months of litigation, the Tamale High Court upheld the petition and ordered a rerun of the entire election in Kpandai.

Following this, the Clerk to Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, informed the Electoral Commission chaired by Jean Mensa, of the parliamentary vacancy in the constituency.

However, Matthew Nyindam has filed a series of legal actions, including an appeal at the Supreme Court, in a bid to hold on to the Kpandai seat.

Upon the delivery of the Tamale High Court judgment, he ordered his lawyers to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

Apart from this, the embattled MP has also filed for a stay of execution on the orders of the Tamale High Court until the appeal is heard. Both cases, however, are yet to be heard by any of the courts.

Meanwhile, the EC has set Tuesday, December 30, 2025, as the date for the Kpandai parliamentary election rerun.

The outcome of the case at on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, will determine whether the scheduled election rerun will happen or not.

KT Hammond rules out rerun in Kpandai

