The Tamale High Court has ordered a rerun of the Kpandai parliamentary election, directing that a fresh poll be conducted within 30 days from November 24.

This is after the National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for Kpandai, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, sued to challenge the election of Matthew Nyindam as the Member of Parliament for the constituency.

The Tamale High Court has ordered a rerun of the Kpandai parliamentary election which the NPP's Matthew Nyindam won.

The election petition argued that irregularities during the voting and collation processes affected the credibility of the outcome.

Wakpal held that there were irregularities and inconsistencies in FORM 8A (Regulation 32 (7) and 39 (2) statement of polls for the office of Member of Parliament for 41 polling stations out of a total of 152 polling stations in the constituency.

In his judgment, Justice Plange upheld the petition and ordered the Electoral Commission to organise a new election to determine the rightful winner.

