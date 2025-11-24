Court Orders Rerun Of Kpandai Parliamentary Election After Challenge Against NPP MP Matthew Nyindam
The Tamale High Court has ordered a rerun of the Kpandai parliamentary election, directing that a fresh poll be conducted within 30 days from November 24.
This is after the National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for Kpandai, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, sued to challenge the election of Matthew Nyindam as the Member of Parliament for the constituency.
The election petition argued that irregularities during the voting and collation processes affected the credibility of the outcome.
Wakpal held that there were irregularities and inconsistencies in FORM 8A (Regulation 32 (7) and 39 (2) statement of polls for the office of Member of Parliament for 41 polling stations out of a total of 152 polling stations in the constituency.
In his judgment, Justice Plange upheld the petition and ordered the Electoral Commission to organise a new election to determine the rightful winner.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.