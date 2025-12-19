Donald Trump has suspended the green card lottery after a mass shooting linked to the diversity visa programme

The suspect in the tragic mass shooting, Claudio Neves Valente, entered the US via the lottery scheme

The American Visa Lottery scheme makes up to 50,000 visas available annually through a random selection process

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

US President Donald Trump has suspended the US green card lottery scheme in the wake of a mass shooting at Brown University last week, in which two people were killed.

The suspect, a Portuguese man who was found dead on Thursday, entered the country through the diversity lottery immigrant visa programme (DV1) in 2017 and was granted a green card.

US President Donald Trump suspends the US green card lottery scheme in the wake of a mass shooting at Brown University last week. Credit: Da-kuk & Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

BBC reported that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the pause to ensure that no more Americans are harmed by what she called a disastrous programme.

US officials said they believe the suspect, 48-year-old Claudio Neves Valente, also killed Portuguese Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Nuno Loureiro earlier this week.

The visa scheme makes up to 50,000 visas available each year through a random selection process among entries from countries with low rates of immigration to the US.

Writing on social media, Noem said Trump had previously "fought to end" the scheme in 2017 after eight people were killed in a truck-ramming attack in New York City.

Uzbekistan national Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic State supporter who is serving multiple life sentences for the attack, entered the US through the DV1 scheme, according to Noem.

Her comments come just hours after Neves Valente was found dead in a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, from what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said video evidence and tips from the public led investigators to a car rental location where they found the suspect's name and matched him to their person of interest, following a six-day multi-state manhunt.

He was found dead with a satchel and two firearms. Evidence in a car nearby matched to the scene of the shooting at Brown University in Providence, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Source: YEN.com.gh