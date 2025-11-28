US President Donald Trump has said he will permanently pause migration to the US from Ghana and all other third-world countries.

The US president wrote in a Truth Social post that the decision would "allow the US system to fully recover" from immigration policies.

BBC reported that he maintains that these policies have eroded the "gains and living conditions" of many Americans.

Trump, however, did not provide details of his plan or name which countries that might be affected.

Trump's comments come a day after an Afghan national was accused of shooting two members of the National Guard in Washington DC, one of whom has died.

This and other announcements after the attack represent a further toughening of Trump's stance towards immigration, which has long been one of his key issues.

Trump previously said Wednesday's shooting in Washington DC underlined a major national security threat and promised to take steps to remove any foreigner "from any country who does not belong here".

The same day, the US suspended processing all immigration requests from Afghans, saying the decision was made pending a review of "security and vetting protocols".

Then on Thursday, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it would re-examine green cards issued to individuals who migrated to the US from 19 countries.

When asked by the BBC which countries were on the list, the agency pointed to a June proclamation by the White House that included Afghanistan, Cuba, Haiti, Iran, Somalia and Venezuela.

There were no further details about what the re-examination would look like.

