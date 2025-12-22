Relatives of victims in the Atwima Manhyia fire were seen weeping at the site of the tragedy

The blaze, which broke out at 12:30 a.m., claimed six lives, including a three-month-old

An emotional video of mourning family members sparked reactions from social media users

Some relatives of the six individuals who tragically lost their lives in the Atwinma Manhyia fire outbreak have broken down in tears.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a fire broke out in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region at about 12:30 a.m. on December 22, 2025.

The disaster left both the local community and Ghanaians online in mourning after it reportedly claimed the lives of six individuals.

According to reports, all the victims of the fire outbreak were adult females, except for a three-month-old infant.

As seen in a disturbing video circulating online, the late-night blaze engulfed a residential apartment, reducing the structure to rubble.

The cause of the outbreak has yet to be established at the time of filing this report.

Ghana National Fire Service teams arrived at the scene promptly to bring the blaze under control.

However, the victims, who were reportedly trapped inside the apartment, were said to have already perished by the time of their arrival.

Relatives of Abuakwa Manhyia fire victims weep

Many Ghanaians who watched the video of the destroyed building expressed their grief and condolences to the victims and their families.

In a recent video spotted by YEN.com.gh, some individuals, who were said to be relatives of the fire outbreak victims, broke down in uncontrollable tears upon arriving at the scene.

The relatives were captured moving around the destroyed building, mourning the death of their loved ones, while many onlookers also joined them to mourn.

The heartbreaking TikTok video is below:

Evans Opoku, the Assembly Member for Abuakwa Manhyia, confirmed the incident and disclosed that he heard about the outbreak shortly after electricity was restored to parts of the Ashanti Region.

YEN.com.gh also reported that there was a temporary power outage in the region on Sunday evening (December 21, 2025).

Authorities have since identified the victims and are making arrangements to transfer them to the morgue as investigations into the outbreak continue.

Reactions to Abuakwa Manhyia fire outbreak

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the heartbreaking comments are below:

Akua Diamond wrote:

"Oh Jesus the way I was praying not to hear anything bad again. Errr see me crying again. Eiiii, eiiii, eiiiii, 😭💔"

PrettyEmpressAma stated:

"This year akasa di3, it brought alot of tears. 💔😭"

Nana Kwame prayed:

"Christmas 🎄 week paaa. 😭🥹May their souls rest well."

Eno Abena commented:

"Sad.😢 Can we not have smoke alarms fitted in our homes to give us time to escape before the fire starts? And have an emergency exit. lt's so scary and unsafe sleeping in Ghana due to the burglar-proof."

A trader faints after the Suame market fire destroyed goods worth thousands of cedis.

Market woman faints following fire outbreak

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that traders at the Suame Post Office market cried out after a fire broke out and destroyed over 100 shops on August 26, 2025, with a woman said to have fainted amid her grief.

In a sad video that was trending on social media at the time, a physically distraught market trader, speaking amid the ruins of the fire outbreak, confirmed that her sister's and her shop were completely burnt down.

Explaining on the trader's behalf after the devastating fire tore through the area, she stated that when her sister arrived at the scene and saw the devastation, she was overwhelmed and collapsed on the spot.

