A midnight fire outbreak in Abuakwa Manhyia claimed six lives, including a three-month-old infant

The blaze destroyed a residential apartment before firefighters could rescue the trapped victims inside the building

Evans Opoku confirmed the incident occurred after electricity was restored following a brief power outage

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A recent devastating fire outbreak in the Ashanti Region has sparked widespread mourning among Ghanaians on social media.

A tragic fire claims the lives of six individuals in Abuakwa Manhyia, Ashanti Region. Photo credit: Freepix

Source: Getty Images

YEN.com.gh has confirmed that lives and property were lost during an uncontrolled fire outbreak in Abuakwa Manhyia, located in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The disaster left both the local community and Ghanaians online in mourning after it reportedly claimed the lives of six individuals at about 12:30 a.m. on Monday, December 22, 2025.

Fire outbreak in Abuakwa Manhyia

According to reports, all the victims of the fire outbreak were adult females, except for a three-month-old infant.

As seen in a disturbing video circulating online, the late-night blaze engulfed a residential apartment, reducing the structure to rubble. Sadly, the cause of the outbreak has yet to be established at the time of filing this report.

Evans Opoku, the Assembly Member for Abuakwa Manhyia, confirmed the incident and disclosed that he heard about the outbreak shortly after electricity was restored to parts of the Ashanti Region. YEN.com.gh reports that there was a temporary power outage in the region on Sunday evening.

Firefighters arrived at the scene promptly to bring the blaze under control. However, the victims, who were reportedly trapped inside the apartment, were already dead upon their arrival.

Authorities have since identified the charred bodies and are making arrangements to transfer them to the morgue as investigations into the outbreak continue.

Many Ghanaians who watched the video of the destroyed building expressed their grief and condolences to the victims and their families.

Watch the video shared on X below:

Reactions to Abuakwa Manhyia fire outbreak

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@2xnmore said:

"Heartbreaking. Six lives lost, including a three-month-old baby, in a midnight fire at Abuakwa Manhyia. This is a stark reminder: many homes lack smoke alarms & escape plans. Rest in peace to the victims. Let’s demand better fire safety in our communities NOW. 🙏"

@thesocialmedusa said:

"Once you sleep, your sense of smell goes for a hotdog. May God preserve their souls. This is heartbreaking."

@yao_isaac1 commented:

"Ohhhh.🥺🥺🥺May their souls rest in peace.🤍"

@yao_isaac1 wrote:

"Ohhh, this is really bad.💔💔😟😟😟"

The fire service fights a blaze at the Physical Development & Municipal Services Directorate of the University of Ghana. Photo credit: Freepix

Source: Getty Images

University of Ghana suffers fire outbreak

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a fire destroyed properties at the Physical Development & Municipal Services Directorate of the University of Ghana on on February 26, 2025.

The Ghana National Fire Service had personnel on hand to fight the inferno at the directorate, but the damage was done.

According to reports, the fire was the result of a gas explosion. The incident reportedly destroyed property worth thousands of cedis at the directorate.

Source: YEN.com.gh