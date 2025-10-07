NPP politician Chairman Wontumi has been rearrested after pleading not guilty to six illegal mining charges at the Accra High Court

A viral video captured the embattled politician in handcuffs as CID officers led him away, sending a defiant message to President Mahama, who he has blamed for his legal woes

The video of Chairman Wontumi in handcuffs stirred reactions on social media, with many expressing joy over politicians being held accountable

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been rearrested after appearing before the Accra High Court.

A video showing the popular politician in handcuffs has emerged on social media.

It showed Wontumi being led away by officers of the Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID) with his hands cuffed to another individual.

Chairman Wontumi appeared before the High Court in Accra and pleaded not guilty to six charges linked to illegal mining filed by Attorney General Dominic Ayine.

The charges stem from a 2024 anti-galamsey operation in Samreboi that led to arrests and equipment seizures.

According to reports, his rearrest is tied to a second illegal mining case.

Wontumi and seven others were charged with two counts of mining without a license, abetting the unauthorised felling of trees and abetting the unauthorised construction of buildings in a forest reserve.

The controversial politician pleaded not guilty and was granted GH₵10million bail with two sureties but is expected to remain in custody while his lawyers work to meet the conditions.

Chairman Wontumi looked defeated after his arrest, but was later shown in a defiant mood as he vowed to fight until the bitter end.

Below is an Instagram video showing Chairman Wontumi in handcuffs.

Following his arrest, Chairman Wontumi's lawyer, Andy Appiah Kubi addressed the media and said he they expected to meet his bail conditions shortly.

Below is a Twitter video of Wontumi's lawyer speaking about his bail.

Reactions to Chairman Wontumi in handcuffs

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the video showing Wontumi in handcuffs.

naameeley_88 wrote:

"Chale the elephant is a winning symbol ooo😂😂😂😂yooooooo maybe you people have forgotten 😂."

qwesi_yung said:

"See this funny man, you do bad things and want to act like an innocent one who the government wants to frame you because you belong to another political party."

nanakwakuwhyte commented:

"Abronyɛ loading soon 🔜 😂😂😂😂😂."

ADANTEY✨⚡️🤭 said:

"Mahama has nothing to do with this. The law is the law."

albertaantwi90 wrote:

"NPP had their chance to enforce the law but they didn't utilise it well. I'm in love with this current Government. Even though I'm NPP but NDC all the way 🔥."

Jnr.Miney commented:

"I support NDC but the disgrace to these people is too much. Can’t they arrest him without putting hand cuffs on him? 😫"

