President John Mahama has received the final report of the Constitutional Review Committee today, December 22, at the Presidency in Accra.

The committee, chaired by Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development, delivered hilights from the report, including an increase in the presidential term.

President John Mahama receives the final report of the Constitutional Review Committee. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Prempeh noted that the committee suggested a five-year term.

He, however, joked that no space could be found for increasing the term limits of presidents from two to three.

The committee cited concerns that a significant portion of a four-year term is lost to administrative transition and electioneering.

“The claim was that the President spends about six months settling into office and nearly a year campaigning."

To address this, the committee coupled the proposed term extension with recommendations on regulating campaign seasons, aimed at reducing prolonged political activity that distracts from governance.

The objective, he said, is to give governments adequate time to implement policies without constant campaign pressure.

In response, Mahmaa called the report a Christmas gift and called some of the recommendations revolutionary and radical.

He assured that the government would implement as many of the recommendations as possible.

Source: YEN.com.gh