The government has again dismissed claims that President John Mahama intends to seek a third term in office.

The Minister of State in Charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, called such claims absurd.

The Minister of State in Charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, says President John Mahama is not seeking a third term.

Speaking on Channel One TV, Ofosu reiterated Mahama's respect for the constitution amid unfounded claims from the New Patriotic Party.

“The NPP have whipped itself into needless frenzy. President Mahama has stated emphatically that he will respect the Ghanaian Constitution."

"It’s an absurd fantasy they’re getting themselves into. The President has not expressed any intent. Any talk about it is a complete waste of everybody’s time."

Mahama is currently in the unique position of being an incumbent who, for the first time, will not be seeking re-election after just one term because he was the first incumbent to lose an election back in 2024.

Ghana's laws state that a person shall not be elected to serve more than two terms as President of Ghana.

The current administration has not made any formal overtures to alter the constitution in this regard/

Government spokesperson argues for expanded presidential terms

In October, the Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Shamima Muslim suggested that it was time for a serious discussion about changing Ghana’s presidential term limits or length.

Muslim believes the current four-year mandate is not enough for any meaningful change.

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Shamima Muslim wants a discussion about changing Ghana's presidential term limits

She told TV3 the four-year term is wholly insufficient given the rigours of the election cycle.

“Expensive elections that begin and start upon the end of another election don’t look like a practical way of managing your very scarce resources."

“Year one is literally spent making appointments. By year two, even in year one, people are already talking about who leads which political party and who takes over from which political party."

While acknowledging fears that extending term limits could enable abuse of power, Muslim suggested that creative constitutional adjustments could safeguard democratic accountability.

The leading contenders to replace Mahama

In the race to replace Mahama, pollsters and analysts have culled names expected to feature prominently in the governing party's flagbearer race.

Drawing on polling data from Global InfoAnalytics, the five leading candidates in the race are Haruna Iddrisu, the current education minister; Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC national chairman; Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson; Julius Debrah, the current chief of staff; and Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Haruna Iddrisu leads the field of potential NDC successors to President John Mahama. Credit: Parliament of Ghana

Eric Opoku speaks on NDC flagbearership links

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, had left the door open to contesting to become the NDC flagbearer.

Despite his acknowledgement, Opoku also stated that he remained focused on his current mandate as a minister.

