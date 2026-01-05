The mother of controversial online prophet Ebo Noah publicly pleaded for mercy, drawing nationwide attention after kneeling to beg authorities for forgiveness

With visible pain, the elderly woman appealed to President Mahama, the IGP, Otumfuo, and Nana Ama McBrown to intervene and save her son

Her emotional plea triggered mixed reactions online, as Ghanaians debated justice, accountability, and the boundaries of prophecy in modern society

The mother of self-styled Ghanaian prophet Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, moved many as she went on her knees in a deeply heartfelt plea on her son’s behalf.

With calm resolve and visible pain, the elderly woman appealed for mercy for her child, choosing humility over tears as she addressed the nation.

Her appeal followed her son’s rise to social media prominence in late 2025, after his alleged prophecy of an apocalypse drew widespread public attention.

Ebo Noah’s flood prophecy

Ebo Noah went viral in Ghana and beyond after videos surfaced online showing him constructing multiple large wooden structures in Elmina, which were believed to be replicas of Noah's Ark.

The young man, whom many have described as a content creator, claimed he received a divine instruction from God to build an ark to save humanity from global destruction.

According to his prophecy, a catastrophic flood was expected to destroy the world on Thursday, December 25, 2025, with his ark serving as a refuge for believers. In the build-up to the date, he invited individuals who believed in the prophecy and wished to secure a place in the ark to contact him.

However, on December 24, the self-styled prophet announced a dramatic change, stating that the flood would no longer occur.

He explained that God had altered His decision due to his fasting and prayers, choosing instead to spare the world from destruction.

The X video of Ebo Noah’s mother on her knees, pleading for help, is below.

Ebo Noah's mom's plea stirs reactions

Following developments surrounding his court appearance and his mother’s plea, social media erupted with divided opinions.

@bc_yogo wrote:

“If they pardon him, then they need to pardon Agradaa too. Laws don’t work that way.”

@oseiadam75 shared:

“They have to release the man. He put fear into some of us, but this is not something serious.”

@_mrahenkorah stated:

“We all make mistakes. The government should hear his mother’s plea and give him 10 years in prison.”

@Onas_foods commented:

“Mama, there’s nothing to be pleading for. He did nothing wrong; the system failed him. We all knew it was content. The guy should be released, and fake prophets arrested.”

Ebo Noah remanded into Police custody

This comes as Ebo Noah was remanded into police custody for two weeks after his appearance at the Adenta Circuit Court on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Ebo was arrested on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

A photo of him in handcuffs was circulated by various news outlets to confirm the news of his apprehension.

Reports indicated that the IGP’s Special Cyber Vetting Team carried out his arrest and that the self-styled prophet was facing charges of false communication, deliberately misleading the public, and publishing false news with the intent to cause fear and panic.

Ebo Noah's arrest was related to his doomsday prophecy, which failed to materialise on Christmas Day.

Following his first appearance at the Adenta Circuit Court, Ebo Noah was remanded into police custody for two weeks before adjourning the case hearing to Thursday, January 15, 2025

The court also directed that the self-styled prophet should be sent to the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital for a psychiatric assessment before his next hearing.

Ebo Noah's arrest footage surfaces online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that footage of Ebo Noah's arrest surfaced on social media on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

The video showed the unseen moment the police took the self-styled prophet into custody while he was chilling with an associate at a public restaurant.

Footage of Ebo Noah's arrest triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

