Prophet Eric Boahen Uche predicted on December 31 that Israel would establish a military presence in Nigeria in 2026, a prophecy he described as a looming development for the West African nation

Hours later, reports emerged quoting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying Israel was preparing plans to support and protect persecuted Christians in Nigeria alongside the United States

Ghanaian social media users reacted after local blog GH Page linked the news to the prophecy, sparking debate over whether the statement signaled an early fulfilment of Eric Uche’s watchnight declaration

Ghanaian preacher Eric Boahen Uche has sparked mixed reactions on social media after a December 31 prophecy appeared to be fulfilled.

Ghanaian prophet Eric Boahen Uche causes stir as his December 31, 2025, prophecy appears to be fulfilled.

On December 31, 2025, numerous Ghanaian prophets held watch night services to usher in the new year.

During the services, the preachers shared their prophecies about events to transpire in the upcoming year.

Many Ghanaian prophets have grabbed headlines on social media with their December 31 prophecies, including Prophet Fire Oja, Prophet De-Lighter Roja, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, and many others.

Prophet Eric Uche shares Nigeria doom prophecy

Speaking before his congregation, Reign House Chapel founder Eric Boahen Uche said he had foreseen some developments in Nigeria.

He claimed that Israel would announce the establishment of a military base in the West African country in 2026.

Hours after his prophecy, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted to have stated that Israel was considering joining efforts by the United States to fight the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

"Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is preparing a formal plan to support and protect Christian communities in Nigeria, publicly aligning with the U.S.," Arise TV in Nigeria reported.

After that report, GH Page news in Ghana shared the development, claiming it was a fulfilment of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche’s prophecy.

