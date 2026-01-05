Mahama Toure Naser, MP for Ayawaso East, has died at 60 after a short illness at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

He will be buried on January 5, 2026, following Janazah prayers at the National Mosque in Kanda

Top NDC MPs including Yusif Jajah and Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe have visited his residence to mourn with the family

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso East Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mahama Toure Naser, has died at the age of 60.

The Ghanaian lawmaker, popularly known as Mac Naza, passed away on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a period of illness.

Mac Naza is expected to be buried on Monday, January 5, 2026, after short Janazah prayers at the National Mosque in Kanda.

Following the confirmation of his death, many friends, colleagues, and family members of the late Mahama Naser Toure thronged to his residence to mourn his passing.

In videos circulating on social media, Mac Naza's colleagues, especially those from his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), were seen at his house commiserating with the bereaved family.

The NDC MPs who were identified in the videos at their deceased colleague's residence to express their condolences are:

Yusif Jajah – MP for Ayawaso North, who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts

Alhassan Suhuyini – MP for Tamale South

Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije – MP for Ablekuma South

Mohammed Adamu Ramadan – MP for Adenta

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe – MP for Ada East

Ernest Adomako – MP for Okaikoi South

Abdul-Fatawu Alhassan – MP for Yendi

Details of Naser's funeral and MPs' reactions

Speaking to the media, Yusif Jajah, whose constituency shares boundaries with Ayawaso East, gave details of the late MP's funeral arrangements.

"God willing, prayers will be observed tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. at the Kanda Highway, where his constituency office is located. From there, he will be taken to the Madina Cemetery for burial," he disclosed.

For his part, Alhassan Suhuyini said Mahama Naser Toure was a big brother to him, adding that he's saddened by his passing.

"I can just imagine the pain and the shock they may be currently going through, and so on this note I want to extend my profound condolences to the wife and children, and especially the constituents," he said.

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, who is also the Deputy Majority Chief Whip, said she and Mac Naza were the only two fourth-term MPs in Ghana's Parliament, describing his passing as shocking.

"We thank Allah for his life, and thank Allah for everything, and then ensure that we give him a befitting burial. May his soul rest in perfect peace. God should console the wife, and as a party, we will work together to take care of the wife and children he has left behind," she said.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the late Ayawaso East MP were conveyed to his residence in Accra on January 4, 2026.

Akwatia MP dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernest Kumi, the Akwatia MP, had died aged 40, due to reported health issues.

At the time, he was a first-time Member of Parliament on the ticket of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kumi was also fighting an election petition following contentions with the 2024 election results from Akwatia.

Source: YEN.com.gh