Prophet Eric Boahen's doom prophecy about the Ghanaian parliament has resurfaced after Mahama Nasser Toure's demise on January 4, 2025

In a video, the popular clergyman prophesied the vacancy of two seats in the Ghanaian legislative chamber in 2026

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's doom prophecy has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

A doom prophecy delivered by Prophet Eric Boahen Uche regarding the Ghanaian parliament on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, has resurfaced following Ayawaso East constituency MP Mahama Nasser Toure's death.

On Sunday, December 4, 2025, the family and members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), including Ayawaso North MP Yussif Jajah, confirmed that Nasser had died following a battle with a short illness.

The late Nasser, who was popularly known as Mac Naza, reportedly died while on admission for medical treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Following his demise, NDC party members and sympathisers visited the late Ayawaso East MP's residence to commiserate with his grieving family.

In a statement on their official Facebook page, the Parliament of Ghana eulogised the late Nasser and extended their condolences to his loved ones.

In a Citi News report, the deceased's colleague Jajah explained that with the support of President John Dramani Mahama, arrangements had quickly been made to secure the release of the late MP’s body for burial.

In keeping with Islamic tradition, a Janazah prayer will be held on Monday, January 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Ayawaso East constituency office located along the Kanda Highway.

The National Chief Imam will lead the prayer. After the prayer session, the body of the late MP will be taken to the Madina Cemetery for burial.

The Facebook video of Yussif Jajah speaking about Mahama Nasser Toure's death is below:

Uche's doom prophecy resurfaces after Nasser's death

In his December 31 doom prophecy, Prophet Uche urged Ghanaians to pray for the well-being of the parliamentarians.

The prophet claimed to have seen vacant seats in the legislative chamber in a vision he received from God.

Prophet Uche noted that he had protected six MPs, with whom he had close ties, and called on the relatives and loved ones of other legislators to pray for them.

The founder of Reign House Chapel International claimed that two MPs would die in 2026 and that their seats would be declared vacant.

He claimed that two separate by-elections would be held in the vacant constituencies to seek replacements.

The Instagram video of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche sharing his doom prophecy is below:

Prophet Uche's resurfaced doom prophecy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Akua_werekoa_sikapa commented:

"Maybe he knew the man was sick."

Thisisthecompany_ said:

"There should be a spiritual wing of the Ghana police service investigating spiritual matters! A fake prophet can give a testimony and go behind the scenes, kill the person spiritually, and come out to claim that they saw it first! SMH."

Ewuradwoagyimah wrote:

"What did they do wrong for them to die? He probably knows some are sick. A prophet should prophesy about peace."

Prophet Uche's prophecy about Nigeria fulfilled

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Uche's prophecy about Nigeria was fulfilled after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reported statement about supporting the US to intervene in security matters in the country.

In his December 31 prophecy, the preacher had claimed that Israel would establish a military base in the African country in 2026.

Prophecy Uche's fulfilled prophecy about Nigeria triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

