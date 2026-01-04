Fire outbreak at Kasoa New Market on Sunday, December 4, 2025, sparked emergency response from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS)

Multiple fire tenders from Greater Accra and Central regions were dispatched to help douse the blaze and prevent further spread

The GNFS urged residents and traders to stay away as firefighting operations continued amidst ongoing investigations

A fire outbreak has razed some parts of the Kasoa New Market, leading to an emergency response from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS). The fire started on Sunday, January 4, 2026

The GNFS stated on its official Facebook page that immediately the fire was reported, they deployed personnel from the Kasoa Fire Station and the Weija Fire Station to douse the flames.

Fire ravages Kasoa New Market on Sunday, December 4, 2026. Photo credit: GNFS

Source: Facebook

The statement added that other available pumps were also dispatched from Accra to help with the firefighting.

"There's a major fire outbreak at Kasoa New Market. Kasoa Fire Station and Weija Fire Station are responding to the fire. Meanwhile, all available pumps have been dispatched from Accra to assist in the firefighting."

In a subsequent statement, the GNFS stated that another fire tender from Swedru had arrived at the scene to aid with the firefighting.

"An additional fire tender from Swedru has arrived at the scene to assist with firefighting."

As of the latest update, firefighting operations are ongoing, with officers working to prevent the blaze from spreading to other parts of the busy market.

The cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage are unknown. Meanwhile, residents and traders have been asked to stay away from the area so the emergency teams can work safely.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Kasoa New Market fire

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the videos and updates shared by the GNFS on Facebook. Read them below:

Millicent Mintah said:

"What is it with new year and market fires?"

Prince Maame Yaa Adepa wrote:

"You guys are doing well but you see the people you are sacrificing for just blocked the third thunder coming at tuba junction not minding the noise herrr."

Mawuli Gh said:

"Because they will pat loans so they intentionally burn the place."

Akosua Offei wrote:

"A new year has begun again with all these fire outbreaks again?"

Ame Vegbe said:

"See explosion, I suspect there are gas cylinders."

Source: YEN.com.gh