Commuters faced 24 hours of gridlock on the Kumasi-Accra highway during New Year's celebrations

Severe traffic congestion stemmed from a Watchnight Service event by Believers Worship Centre leadership

Passengers resorted to cooking roadside meals to cope with hunger during the prolonged traffic delay

Commuters on the Accra-Kumasi highway cooked by the roadside to satisfy their hunger due to the heavy traffic on the stretch.

Passengers and motorists travelling on the Kumasi-Accra highway on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day spent close to 24 hours in traffic due to a severe gridlock on the Juaso and Asankari sections of the road.

Road users cook ampesie on the Accra-Kumasi highway due to heavy gridlock on New Year's Day. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

The gridlock was caused by the 31st Watchnight Service organised by the Overseer of the Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

In a video on X, some of the road users who were in the gridlock were captured cooking to satisfy their hunger.

A woman behind the camera said that it was New Year's Day, and instead of spending the day with their families as they hoped, they were stuck in traffic and had to prepare food by the roadside.

A man was sitting down while another woman served the plantain and stew, which is called 'ampesie' in Twi. The driver provided the woman with the utensils and a cylinder to cook. However, it is not clear how they got the ingredients for the meal.

Reactions to meal prepared by the road

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@jesse_legendary said:

"This is why every region needs inner roads so that when there's traffic, cars around can use the roads between the houses and leave the main road for travellers. The problems of Ghana are Aki-Ola and Flamengo Social Studies but I don't know if our leaders skipped that class."

@Kingzero60 wrote:

"Lighting a fire beside a packed vehicle? Isn't that supposed to be very dangerous?"

@_henryy1 said:

"Chale, I get lectures Monday ooo. Make dem clear the road before ago set off morrow."

@RedHatPentester wrote:

"I was thinking the law enforcement will invite the churches responsible for this, but Ghana we dey."

@georgeeSpikey said:

"Herh Ghanaians…we’re the most laidback people in this world. Smh. I can’t tell how the road was blocked, but I can confidently say those affected were not angry enough."

@Kojo_870 wrote:

"Those who were affected should sue the Pastor, the church, the Ghana police and the Ag. Sue them and seek damages. We live in a country where everyone does what they want."

@MrSimplicityGh said:

"If this were caused by an ordinary Ghanaian like Ebo Noah, he would be behind bars now. @GhPoliceService God will reward you all accordingly. The poor people of this country thank you so much."

@realAnalyza wrote:

"Thousands of motorists were stranded for hours due to poor planning and a lack of coordination with authorities. While religious gatherings are important, organisers cannot disregard public safety and convenience on a vital national route."

