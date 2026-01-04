A viral video circulating on social media has reignited debate over superstition at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The footage shows a group of Malian supporters consulting a well-known spiritualist ahead of their Round of 16 showdown against Tunisia

Mali eventually triumphed via a dramatic penalty shootout, with Tunisia's head coach claiming that “something incomprehensible" happened to his team

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A viral clip has added a mystical layer to Mali’s dramatic Round of 16 triumph over Tunisia at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

As the West Africans booked their place in the quarter-finals, attention quickly shifted from the pitch to a video that set social media alight.

AFCON 2025: Viral Video Shows Malians Consulting Famous 'Juju' Man Before Tunisia Match

Source: Getty Images

Mali consults 'juju' man before Tunisia win

The footage, seen by YEN.com.gh, showed a group of Malian supporters seeking spiritual help ahead of the decisive clash at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.

The fans were filmed consulting a well-known juju man, identified as Karamogo Sinayoko, during the buildup to the contest.

Bundles of cash, reportedly amounting to CFA 3 million (GH¢ 56,157), were handed over as part of the ritual.

Watch the video:

Within hours, the clip spread across platforms, drawing mixed reactions from users who questioned, mocked, or even praised the act.

@Pro_designer_ asked:

"So if CAF finds out, will Mali be banned?"

@adedokuntasleem wrote:

"I am not even saying there is no juju. You guys don't use your juju to better your country lives but to win a football match. Hope you can use it to win a World Cup, too."

@AOAAUTOS added:

"Africans are too slow, bruh. What is the meaning of stupid things like this?"

Others felt the ritual paid off. @infiniteinsight posted:

"It worked in the end."

AFCON 2025: Viral Video Shows Malians Consulting Famous 'Juju' Man Before Tunisia Match

Source: Getty Images

Mali stuns Tunisia at AFCON 2025

Away from the superstition, the match itself delivered raw tension. Mali reached the knockout stage after drawing all three Group A fixtures and knew progress would demand resilience.

That task grew harder in the 27th minute when Wayo Coulibaly received a red card for a rash challenge on Hannibal Mejbri.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Mali stayed alive. Tunisia finally broke the stalemate in the 88th minute through Firat Chaouat, who powered home Elias Saad’s cross and appeared to settle the contest.

Below is Chaouat's goal:

Then came the twist. Deep into stoppage time, Yassine Meriah handled the ball inside the area.

Lassine Sinayoko kept his composure, scoring from the spot in the sixth added minute to force extra time and net his third goal of the tournament.

According to SuperSport, the shootout that followed swung Mali’s way. Even after missing their first penalty, they held firm to win 3-2 as Tunisia missed their final two attempts.

After the game, the Tunisia coach reflected, as quoted by CAF Online:

“It was a difficult match. Tunisia were in control, but unfortunately after scoring, something incomprehensible happened and we made a mistake. Of course, there is great disappointment and pain after Tunisia’s elimination from the competition."

Whether Mali’s fans will turn to the same spiritual rituals ahead of their clash with Senegal remains to be seen. Nonetheless, the tie against the Teranga Lions promises to be fierce.

The Lions rallied from a goal down to defeat Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan on the same day Mali shocked Tunisia, setting the stage for the quarter-final showdown on January 9.

Mané sets new AFCON assist record

In other AFCON news, YEN.com.gh reported that Sadio Mané became the competition’s all-time leader in assists after setting up two goals against Sudan.

He broke the record previously held by Yaya Touré, who had seven assists.

Source: YEN.com.gh