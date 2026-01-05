IGP Promotes 30 Ashanti Region Police Officers After Exemplary Conduct

30 police officers have been promoted by the Inspector-General of Police for exemplary conduct in critical operations in the Ashanti Region

The key operations included intercepting ammunition and dismantling a robbery syndicate during the Christmas season

The Inspector-General of Police stressed the importance of professionalism and promised recognition for dedicated service

Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno has promoted 30 officers in recognition of their exemplary conduct during critical operations in the Ashanti Region.

The promotions, announced on 5th January 2025, reward the officers’ professionalism, vigilance, and commitment to duty.

Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno has promoted 30 officers after successful operations in the Ashanti Region.

In a statement on Facebook, the police service said officers played central roles in two major operations.

The first involved a search at the Kantanso Asankare Police Barrier, where personnel intercepted a bus carrying 2,600 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

Officers also recovered a bag hidden under the driver’s seat containing two bulletproof plates, a black helmet, and long boots.

Those promoted for their roles in this operation included:

C/Inspr Tibim Acheampong Solomon Inspr Sarfo Adu Daniel G/L Cpl Saeed Frimpong G/Const Sremsei Simon PW/Const Kissi Dorcas Serwaah G/Const Arthur Emmanuel Nkrumah G/Const Dennis Danquah G/Const Philip Lawer Nyarko G/Const Owusu Kenneth G/Const Christian Buaben Kwadzo Addo

The second operation involved intelligence-led actions by twenty officers from the Ashanti and Ashanti South Regional Police Commands.

Their efforts led to the dismantling of a robbery syndicate along the Antoakrom–Manso Nkwanta stretch during the Christmas season, resulting in the seizure of firearms and ammunition and preventing planned attacks on commuters.

The Police Management Board commended the officers for their courage and alertness, emphasising that their actions kept dangerous weapons out of criminal hands.

He urged all personnel to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and assured them that hard work and dedication would be recognised and rewarded.

11 police officers promoted over robbery bust

In September, the police administration promoted 11 officers for their role in busting a robbery gang behind rural bank robberies.

The bust was considered a major breakthrough in the fight against violent crime, and three Chief Inspectors were promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Police.

Three Inspectors were also promoted to Chief Inspector, two Sergeants were promoted to Inspector, one Corporal was promoted to Sergeant, and three Constables were promoted to Lance Corporals.

The bust, according to a post on Facebook at the time, was the result of a six-month intelligence operation that led to the arrest of 10 suspects.

IGP promotes officers for rescuing robbery victims

These September promotions came after Yohuno promoted two police officers after they rescued two robbery victims in August.

The officers also apprehended seven suspects during an operation in the Greater Accra and Eastern regions.

The first promoted officer was Chief Inspector Patience Kotoka, stationed at the Anyaa District Police Command.

She has been recommended for the next Police Cadet Course at the Police Academy to be commissioned into the Senior Officer Corps upon successful completion.

The second officer was Constable Joseph Akondoh, also from the same command, who had been elevated to the rank of Lance Corporal. They were promoted during a ceremony on August 8.

The Inspector-General of Police promotes two police officers after they rescued two robbery victims.

Police foil GH¢1.3 million gold robbery attempt

YEN.com.gh reported that police busted three suspects who had planned to rob a gold consignment valued at over GH¢1.3 million.

The suspects were identified as Adams Zibo, Massawud Yussif and Kenneth Khartey.

Police said its Special Support Unit commenced the operation on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, following indications that a gold dealer’s driver and a man posing as his bodyguard had conspired to rob a scheduled gold delivery the following day.

Source: YEN.com.gh