The Court of Appeal has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Daniel Tettey Yohuno, to promote 40 police chief inspectors who were excluded from a promotion exercise.

The Kumasi court upheld an appeal filed by the affected police chief inspectors, led by one Chief Inspector Christopher Okpattah.

In 2023, the 40 Chief Inspectors of the Ghana Police Service sued the Inspector General of Police, the Police Management Board (POMAB) and the Attorney-General (A-G), over what they described as the unjustifiable refusal of the service to promote them.

They were supposed to have been promoted to appropriate ranks during a special amnesty exercise that considered all policemen who had upgraded their educational levels with a first degree between 2008 and 2020.

The appeal challenged an earlier decision of the Kumasi High Court, which had dismissed their suit and ruled that a Chief Inspector was not entitled to automatic promotion merely by attaining higher academic qualifications.

The Court of Appeal now says the exclusion of the officers from the promotion exercise, while others were promoted, amounted to an act of injustice against them.

They are promoted within six months and paid all entitlements due to them in line with the promotions.

A key argument of the police service in the case was that before a police officer could become a senior officer, the officer would have to pass a competitive examination to gain admission to the Police Academy or be given direct entry into the academy by a special recommendation by the Police Council in line with police regulations.

At the time of the suit, GBC reported that the aggrieved officers claimed they had been denied entry to the Police Academy to facilitate their promotions to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

Recent promotions within the Ghana Police Service

The police service has carried out a number of promotion exercises over the last year.

Yohuno promoted two police officers after they rescued two robbery victims in August 2025.

The officers also apprehended seven suspects during an operation in the Greater Accra and Eastern regions.

In September 2025, the police administration promoted 11 officers for their role in busting a robbery gang behind rural bank robberies.

The bust was considered a major breakthrough in the fight against violent crime, and three Chief Inspectors were promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Police.

On January 5, 2026, the Yohuno promoted 30 officers in recognition of their exemplary conduct during critical operations in the Ashanti Region.

IGP previously sued over promotions

YEN.com.gh in 2023 reported that 82 police officers sued the Inspector General of Police, the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney General.

The 82 officers said there was a deliberate ploy to deny their promotions despite being eligible for many months.

The officers filed a suit at the High Court demanding that they be given the promotions due to them.

