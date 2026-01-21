A Ghanaian prophet has set social media ablaze in the wake of the arrest of Valentino Nii Noi Nortey in the US

It all happened after he claimed to have prophesied about the pending doom to befall the former parliamentary aspirant

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the actions of the NPP stalwart

The General Overseer of the Newlife Embassy, Apostle John Francis, is trending after it was confirmed that the former parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Klottey Korle constituency, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, has reportedly been arrested in the U.S. over a domestic violence incident.

This comes after it emerged that the revered man of God earlier prophesied about the arrest of Valentino Nii Noi Nortey even before it happened.

Former NPP parliamentary candidate for Klottey Korle, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, arrested in the US for allegedly stabbing his wife. Photo credit: Valentino Nii Noi Nortey/Facebook.

A now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok and seen on January 21, 2026, showed Apostle John Francis preaching to his congregants during the 31st Night Watch Service on December 31, 2025, when he delivered a message concerning the New Patriotic Party.

Shedding more light on this, he claimed to have foreseen an individual in the NPP who vied for a parliamentary position being pursued internationally for something bad he had done.

“Now I see a minority parliamentary person who has got an international issue, and it looks like they are looking for him,” he told his congregants.

Details of Valentino Nii Noi Nortey’s arrest

Valentino Nii Noi Nortey is alleged to have stabbed his wife, Adjoa Nortey, following a heated argument that resulted in violence.

An update on the matter by social media blogger SelTheBomb (@selthebomb) indicates that the NPP stalwart was arrested at his base in Pennsylvania, with his wife currently in critical condition.

Apostle John Francis prophecy on NPP parliamentary candidate for Klottey Korle, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, comes to pass Photo credit: @nii_noi_official/TikTok

Also, according to MyJoyOnline, the NPP politician has been remanded into custody at the Dauphin County Prison after being denied bail by Magisterial District Judge David Judy on grounds of the seriousness of the case and the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

Criminal charges slapped on him include criminal attempt, possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

"Another International Prophecy fulfilled .31st Night Prophecies,"

Reactions to prophecy surrounding Nii Nortey’s arrest

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure by Apostle John Francis.

Doc stated:

“He was not a member of Parliament.”

Yaw Dwarkwaa indicated:

“This NPP guy is a disgrace to men. How do you do such a silly thing to your wife? Thank God the woman is alive. I hope he goes to prison for what he has done.”

Ken Ofori-Atta detained by ICE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta had been arrested by US immigration authorities over visa status issues.

He was detained at the Caroline Detention Centre, a repurposed jail in Virginia.

The facility has the capacity to hold 120 detainees with criminal records and can accommodate up to 336 people in total.

