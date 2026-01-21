A taxi driver has been shot dead at Tetegu, near Weija, in the Greater Accra Region, following an encounter with a policewoman, the Ghana Police Service has said.

Graphic Online reported that the incident occurred on Monday, January 19, 2026.

Police Woman Allegedly Shoots and Kills Taxi Driver At Weija After Confrontation

The policewoman, who remains unnamed, also sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in the hospital, according to a press statement dated January 20 and issued by the Public Affairs Directorate at the Police.

According to the police on Facebook, preliminary investigations showed the shooting followed a confrontation between the two.

The taxi driver, who was using a Hyundai i10 was pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital.

“Investigation further indicates that the policewoman was hit by a vehicle and sustained injuries to her head and both legs as she attempted to leave the scene.”

She is currently on admission receiving medical attention, the statement said.

Police said exhibits retrieved from the scene included one live 9mm round, a magazine, and one spent 9mm cartridge.

This incident evokes a November 2025 shooting at a police checkpoint at Gbintiri in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

A policeman shot and killed a 51-year-old pillion rider over an alleged attempt to extort GH¢10 from him.

The November 5 incident involved two civilians who were travelling from Gaboni in the Northern Region to the Gbintiri market.

They were stopped by policemen on duty at the Gbintiri checkpoint, where the alleged extortion occurred.

The civilians reportedly questioned the demand, which led to a heated argument.

During the altercation, one of the policemen reportedly opened fire, hitting the pillion rider, who has been identified as Mawutor Banakar.

Police units perceived to be most corrupt

The Gbintiri incident came after the Bono Regional Police Command started probing a video showing some police officers allegedly extorting citizens.

The officers involved were identified and interdicted to allow for investigations into the alleged corruption

A 2025 report from the Ghana Statistical Service noted that the top public institutions perceived as prone to bribery were the Police Motor Transport and Traffic Division (MTTD) at 61.0%, Police General Duties at 46.7%, the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 37.9% and the Traffic Management Authority/City Guard at 34.4%.

Amid a viral video showing officials allegedly extorting motorists, only 23% of Ghanaians feel the police always operate professionally.

The report also indicated that 18.4% of Ghanaians admitted to giving a bribe in 2024.

According to an Afrobarometer Survey in 2024, only 23% of Ghanaians felt the police always operated professionally. Additionally, only 17% believed police officers never committed crimes.

Immigration officer killed at Gbintri

In October, YEN.com.gh reported that an officer of the Ghana Immigration Service was killed, and another was wounded after they were attacked at the Gbintri inland checkpoint in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

Rafiq Mohammed, an Assistant Immigration Control Officer II, reportedly died instantly from gunshot wounds.

His colleague, Oppong Daniel, also an AICOII, who was also present, sustained injuries to his jaw and back.

