Justice Srem Sai, the Deputy Attorney-General, said that Ghana’s Ministry of Justice and Attorney-General collaborated closely with agencies in the US for the detention of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in the United States.

He said, contrary to some public notions, that the Attorney-General's office is not taking any steps to bring him to face the law; the office has been working behind the scenes.

Deputy Attorney-General, Justice Srem Sai, shares the role Ghana played in getting Ken Ofori-Atta detained.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3, Justice Srem Sai said that the Ghanaian authorities collaborated with the US law enforcement agencies on this matter.

“We are keenly involved in this matter. We collaborate with law enforcement agencies in this matter.”

Ofori-Atta living illegally in US

Meanwhile, Justice Srem Sai added that the former Finance Minister was living in the US illegally. He stated that Ofori-Atta's visa was revoked in June 2025 contrary to reports that the visa had expired.

“ICE will not come after you unless you have visa issues; that is what has happened."

“June 2025, his visa was revoked; it’s not an expiration of the Visa. The information we have is that his visa was revoked. So he has been living in America without a visa," Justice Srem Sai added.

ICE arrests Ken Ofori-Atta

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested and detained Ken Ofori-Atta concerning the status of his current stay in the United States.

This was contained in a Public Notice issued by his lawyers, Menka-Premo, Osei-Bonsu, Bruce-Cathline and Partners on January 7, 2026.

The notice indicated that the US legal team is in contact with ICE and other experts to resolve the matter expeditiously.

“Mr Ofori-Atta has a pending petition for adjustment of status, which authorises a person to stay in the US legally past the period of validity of their visa. Under US law, a change of status by this method is common.”

“The public is therefore advised to note that Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, as a law-abiding person, is fully cooperating with ICE to have this issue resolved,” the lawyers explained.

Ofori-Atta wanted by Attorney-General

Ken Ofori-Atta is wanted by the Attorney-General and the Office of the Special Prosecutor for offences related to the SML Deal, National Cathedral project, among others.

He has been in the US seeking medical care for a long-standing illness.

His lawyers promised that he would return to Ghana, but recent developments show that the former Finance Minister may not return to the jurisdiction.

