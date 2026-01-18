Dr Bryan Acheampong, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, said there is a possible food shortage and an increase in prices looming

The NPP flagbearer hopeful blamed the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) for failing to put in measures to avert the situation

Dr Bryan Acheampong claimed the current food security the country is enjoying is due to measures the erstwhile NPP administration put in place

Dr Bryan Acheampong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has warned of an increase in food prices and possible shortage in the coming months.

The former Minister for Food and Agriculture said the possible increase in prices and shortage is due to the NDC government's failure to purchase fertiliser before the new farming season.

Dr Bryan Acheampong warns of a looming food shortage in the country. Photo credit: Bryan Acheampong

Dr Bryan Acheampong stated that the current food supplies the country is enjoying are a result of interventions implemented by the NPP government's Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

He stated that without the timely procurement of fertilisers and the other needed support for farmers, food production would decline and threaten food security in the coming months.

“There was no rain in 2024, so all the fertilisers that were brought were not used. However, when the rains came early in 2025, farmers used the fertilisers, resulting in the bumper harvest that year. This was part of the NPP’s plan."

"Fertilisers should have been saved in 2025 for use in 2026, but that was not done. As a result, with the current shortage of fertiliser, food prices are expected to rise by mid-2026,” he stated.

Dr Bryan Acheampong made this known when he addressed party delegates during the final leg of his Greater Accra regional tour on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

