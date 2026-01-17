Traders and drivers at the Kejetia Market in the Ashanti Region have called on President John Dramani Mahama to run for a third term

According to the traders and commercial drivers, the constant reduction of fuel prices since he assumed power is the major reason for their call

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Drivers and traders in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, praised President John Dramani Mahama for the drastic reduction of fuel prices since he assumed office on January 7, 2025.

Some of the drivers and traders even called for President Mahama to seek a third term in office, even though it is illegal.

In a video on X, some drivers said they used to spend between GH₵700 and GH₵800 on fuel each day before they could start work. However, they now use half the amount they used to spend on fuel.

"President Mahama has done well. Before he came, all our women left us because we could not give them money, even though we were working. But since President Mahama came to power, we can take care of our women."

One trader said the drivers at Kejetia Market jubilated when they learnt of the decline in fuel prices. She said the difference between the current administration and the previous Akufo-Addo government is evident.

As of January 2, 2025, a few days before the Akufo-Addo government handed over power to President Mahama, GOIL sold petrol at GH₵14.99 and diesel at GH₵15.60.

Meanwhile, as of Friday, January 16, 2025, GOIL sold petrol at GH₵9.99 and diesel at GH₵11.21. There were other Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) that sold at a cheaper rate.

Reactions to fuel price reduction

@GhKwesi88275501 said:

"The Ghanaian can easily be deceived. The same government has increased the electricity and water bills within a year more than any other government."

@BawumiaSon wrote:

"The reduction is from the world market reduction in fuel consumption prices, not Mahama wai…let’s educate after doing our research well."

@ArenaAFRIQUE said:

"This is the main reason why we are still urging @JDMahama and the NDC to continue for the third term of his office. @JDMahama has performed incredibly well, and the changes are felt throughout all the sectors of the economy. Nevertheless, let’s not be complacent. We have more to do."

@charlesasare7 wrote:

"NPP agu🤣🤣 Dennis Miracle Aboagye see this video aa he go vex 😂😂."

@Excellency31358 said:

"Fuel down. Dollar stabilising. Mahama should check the rent issue. Resetting Ghana 🇬🇭."

@KADAFI_EUROS wrote:

"@nppghanahq, @BureauNpp, can you see for yourself?? The people are wiser, sack these people speaking for NPP and let us build @nppghanahq again for accountability."

@yogo_cielo said:

"You dare not trust these people."

@_1nepiece wrote:

"The works are loudly speaking for themselves."

@SoloNodesNet said:

"@amaroshakur_ I'm not surprised that people are happy with the reduction of fuel prices. It's a relief for everyone, especially those who rely on public transportation."

@eddyansah7 wrote:

"Fuel has moved from 12.89 to 9.8, but I’m still paying the same fare (even double for the short short they do now). Cost of goods and everything remains the same, so why should I be happy?"

@ananse__kwaku said:

"As for the 3rd term de3, he will go. Ghanaians are now wise, oh. It is no more NDC and NPP, oh. It is about who will listen, do their bidding and improve their lives. They don't care how long a president stays in office."

