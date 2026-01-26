Top 5 Controversial Moments in NPP Flagbearer Race

The NPP is set to elect a new presidential candidate on January 31, 2026, amid growing internal tensions

Allegations of tribal bias, unfair endorsements, and harsh personal attacks have further deepened divisions within the party

YEN.com.gh takes as look at some of the top controversial moments that have marred the race

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) will elect a new presidential candidate on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The primary will be contested by Ghana's former vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Kennedy Agyapong; former minister for food and agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong; former minister for education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum; and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

The lead-up to the race within the NPP has been characterised by internal friction, allegations, and debates over the party's future direction.

As the election draws closer, YEN.com.gh takes a look at the top five controversial issues that have marred the forthcoming presidential primary.

Timing and process of scheduling the primary

One of the earliest flashpoints in the lead-up to the 2026 NPP presidential primary was controversy over the timeline for its internal elections.

In 2025, the National Executive Committee (NEC) announced that the flagbearer race would be held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, ahead of the election of its party executive.

While the leadership of the party believes that an earlier primary would help unify the party and give its chosen candidate time to campaign nationally, some critics argued that it is a bad move.

Nii Ayikoi Otoo, a prominent member of the NPP and former attorney general, publicly questioned why the date was fixed before the delegates’ conference and before regional and constituency elections had been held.

He suggested that the “top-down” approach risked consolidating influence among a narrow leadership circle rather than reflecting the broader party base.

Controversy over nomination and filing fee

Another major flashpoint occurred when Kennedy Agyapong, one of the two leading candidates in the flagbearer race, publicly criticised the party for imposing a total cost of GH¢4.6 million on aspirants.

Candidates were reportedly required to pay GH¢100,000 for nomination forms and GH¢500,000 for filing, only to later face an additional GH¢4 million "development fee," which Kennedy Agyapong described as unfair and excessive.

"The party's welfare is important to me. We need to build this party. Can you imagine that the five contestants are being charged a GH¢4 million development fee each because the party hasn't got a penny?" he stated.

Aside from that, the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), an independent, not-for-profit civil society group, urged the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate the flagbearer aspirants in the NPP regarding the source of their campaign funding.

"CDD-Ghana urges EOCO to probe NPP presidential aspirants who paid GH¢4 million in addition to GH¢600,000 for filing fees," they reportedly said.

Electoral register manipulation and proxy voting ban

There was also controversy over allegations regarding the electoral register, with Ken Agyapong's camp accusing the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (popularly known as Chairman Wontumi), and the Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe (also known as Abronye DC), of manipulating the list.

These claims added to existing tensions regarding a perceived lack of a level playing field in the processes governing the flagbearer race.

Tensions further escalated when the former majority leader and MP for Suame, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, openly predicted a 75% victory for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and urged other candidates to step down.

Ken and other aspirants in the race argued that such public endorsements violated the party's executive directive that no leader should openly back a candidate.

A deeply contentious procedural issue that also created tension in the lead-up to the flagbearer race concerned proxy voting, a mechanism that allows delegates who cannot be physically present to authorise someone to vote on their behalf.

In 2025, the NPP’s Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) reaffirmed its decision to ban proxy voting in the primary.

This sparked backlash from the party’s 30 recognised external branches abroad, who argued that the decision was discriminatory and effectively disenfranchised diasporan delegates.

The leadership of the diasporan branches argued that because many members reside outside Ghana, physical participation was impractical, and proxy voting has long been an accepted solution.

Religious and tribal bigotry allegations

Dr Bawumia, who is contesting the NPP presidential candidate position, has raised concerns about what he termed "religious and tribal bigotry" directed at his campaign.

He accused rivals of using his Mamprusi ethnicity and Islamic faith to suggest he would lose votes in specific regions, a move he described as a desperate attempt to mislead delegates.

This prompted concern from some elders of the party, including former president John Kufuor, who warned that such rhetoric reinforces the party's ethnocentric image.

“Bawumia is a liar” comments

Kennedy Agyapong, a sixth-term MP for Assin Central, was captured in a viral video urging NPP delegates to reject Dr Bawumia, describing him as a “liar.”

"I have never seen a liar like our former flagbearer [Dr Bawumia]. He is a liar," he claimed.

"Everyone has given him a nickname. They say he is a liar, and if you elect him, people are not going to vote for him because he's a liar. He's not a trustworthy person. When I heard him yesterday, I was like wow—a presidential candidate who wants people to vote for him would look eyeball to eyeball and lie. He's a big liar," he added.

These remarks sparked a public backlash, with many urging Agyapong to retract and apologise. However, he has refused, insisting that he spoke the truth.

Kennedy Agyapong's source of wealth questioned

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that Dr Stephen Amoah had criticised former Adansi-Asokwa MP KT Hammond for questioning Kennedy Agyapong’s source of wealth in a live interview.

KT Hammond sent a text to UTV raising concerns, which triggered a sharp response from the Nhyiaeso MP, who labelled the comments as unfair.

Amoah further defended Kennedy Agyapong’s financial credibility, citing his long-term support for the NPP and his steady rise from humble beginnings.

