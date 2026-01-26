NDC deputy youth organiser , Adams Smith, has been arrested over the alleged disappearance of seized excavators in Bibiani - Anhwiaso

The Municipal Chief Executive said the machines were moved despite police presence, with some traced to Amenfi Central and Upper Denkyira West

Smith allegedly demanded GH¢600,000 for the relocation, receiving GH¢400,000 before his arrest

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A deputy youth organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso constituency in the Western North Region, Adams Smith, has reportedly been arrested over his alleged involvement in the disappearance of excavators seized from an illegal mining site in the area.

According to a Ghanaweb report, the arrest followed investigations by the Ghana Police Service into the movement of the confiscated excavators.

NDC Deputy Youth Organiser allegedly arrested over missing excavators. Photo credit: Anadolu & Feature China/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Bibiani Anhwiaso Municipality, Sebastian Obeng, explained that the excavators were originally confiscated by the Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources before he assumed office in April 2025.

He said several excavators had already been secured by the authorities, but due to lack of space at the assembly, some were moved to Malta, a suburb of the Bibiani-Anhwiaso Constituency.

According to the MCE, the Forestry Manager subsequently informed him that someone had attempted to move the excavators parked at Malta.

"Last Thursday, the Forestry Manager called to inform me that someone was attempting to move the excavators with low-bed trucks. I contacted the Police Commander, who confirmed receiving similar intelligence," he said.

The allegations against NDC deputy organiser

Sebastian Obeng further stated that although 10 excavators were stationed at the site, three had already been moved before the police intervened.

"They had moved three and were returning for the fourth. I therefore directed that the low-bed operator be arrested. During investigations, it emerged that the NDC deputy organiser had allegedly granted permission for the movement," the MCE said.

He said the police managed to trace two of the heavy-duty mining machines to Juabo in Amenfi Central, while another was recovered from the Upper Denkyira West District.

The MCE added that investigations are ongoing to determine whether the NDC deputy youth organiser acted alone or with accomplices.

Although he could not confirm it, Sebastian Obeng claimed that Adams Smith allegedly demanded GH¢600,000 and received GH¢400,000, with the remaining GH¢200,000 to be paid after the relocation of the excavators.

He said the location of the seized excavators was not abandoned, as there were police officers stationed at the site.

Attorney General, Dominic Ayine, directs EOCO to probe NDC's Joseph Yammin and Yakubu Abanga over galamsey. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

NDC Organizer and Vice Chairman investigated

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, had instructed EOCO to investigate the NDC Vice Chairman, Yakubu Abanga and National Organiser, Joseph Yammin over their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities.

The probe, stemming from Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's report, sought to uncover the extent of their role in galamsey and identify others implicated.

EOCO is tasked with gathering evidence and recommending appropriate action to uphold the rule of law and protect Ghana’s natural resources.

Source: YEN.com.gh