Residents Risk Their Lives to Siphon Fuel From Tanker Involved in Accident Near Nsawam
A fuel tanker overturned on the Nsawam Road near Panpaso, drawing a crowd of residents to the scene.
Some onlookers then started to siphon the fuel from the crashed tanker, despite the immense risk to their lives.
The accident led to part of the road leading to Nsawam being blocked.
The eventual presence of officers from the Ghana National Fire Service did not deter some of the people rushing for the fuel, said to be diesel.
Beach FM shared a video of the crashed tanker on Facebook.
Source: YEN.com.gh
