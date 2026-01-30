Respected Ghanaian businessman Yaw Poku tragically lost his life while conducting a shipping exercise amid Ohio’s harsh winter storm

During the operation, Poku got trapped between a shipping container and an ambulance, leading to his untimely and heartbreaking death

The Ghanaian community, both abroad and at home, has mourned deeply, sharing heartfelt messages and advice online

In a heartbreaking development that has left many shaken, a respected Ghanaian businessman based in Ohio, Mr Yaw Poku, has reportedly lost his life under tragic circumstances.

The incident occurred on the night of 24 January 2026, during what was meant to be a routine shipping exercise bound for Ghana.

Mr Poku, widely known within the Ghanaian diaspora for his entrepreneurial drive and generosity, had been preparing items for shipment when a severe winter storm swept across the area.

Despite the harsh conditions, he proceeded with the task, determined to complete the loading before the weather worsened.

As the night progressed, events took a devastating turn. Reports indicate that while disembarking a loaded ambulance near a shipping container, Mr Poku became trapped in a narrow space between the container and the vehicle.

The tight enclosure, combined with the freezing conditions, is believed to have played a critical role in the fatal outcome.

Ghanaian businessman in Ohio found dead

Emergency responders later discovered Mr Poku’s lifeless body inside the shipping container, sending waves of grief through both the local community and Ghanaian circles abroad.

News of his passing spread quickly, prompting an outpouring of sorrow, disbelief, and tributes from friends, associates, and loved ones.

Many who knew him describe Mr Poku as hardworking, humble, and deeply committed to supporting family and business partners back home in Ghana.

His untimely passing has reignited conversations around safety during winter operations, particularly for individuals handling heavy logistics in extreme weather conditions.

As investigations continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, one thing remains clear: the loss of Mr Yaw Poku has left a painful void.

His memory, however, lives on in the lives he touched, the businesses he built, and the community that now mourns him deeply.

Reactions to Ohio-based Ghanaian man's demise

Ghanaians have flooded the comment section to share condolences and heartfelt messages with the bereaved family.

Below are some of the most touching reactions.

@KofiKorang65736 wrote:

"U get all the money in Ohio, then all the money goes back to gov't Burgers don't be shipping shi..t! Invest in your nephews, nieces & extended families..even better !!!!"

@Nanaezze commented:

"Very Painful. Don’t overdo yourself, rest when you have to, after al,l it’s 6ft at last, so enjoy life to the fullest before you check out."

@Yaw_nyame35 shared:

"Ooh me kɔ pɛ biribi abɛdi."

@001Xtasy commented:

"This is so sad. A hardworking man lost his life just doing his job. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Mr Poku."

@Dereal_ZAMI shared:

@Samuelobiora77 shared:

"Such a heartbreaking loss. This shows how dangerous everyday tasks can be, especially in extreme weather. Safety should always come first. Rest in peace, Mr Poku."

