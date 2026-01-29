A victim of a demolition exercise in Tse Addo, a suburb of Teshie, has appealed to the government for help finding new homes

The victim admitted to wrongdoing by erecting structures in areas marked as illegal sites and begged to be forgiven

Scores of netizens have reacted to her emotional call for help, adding their voices in urging the government to come to her aid

A victim of a demolition exercise along the Kpeshie lagood at Teshie in Accra, has called on the government for help following the demolition of her home.

Speaking to reporters in an interview, she appealed to the government to show a human face and support her and other victims of the demolition exercise, which has rendered them homeless.

She admitted that it was irresponsible on her part to have purchased an illegal piece of land situated on a waterway. She, however, added that this did not mean she should be treated inhumanely.

She therefore called on the government to support her and other victims in finding secure places to establish new homes. She said:

“I am appealing to the entire Ghanaian community to forgive me. I have erred, and I admit it; that is why I am asking for forgiveness. My home has been demolished, and I have nowhere to go, nor a place to lay my head.

That is why I am appealing to the government and the leadership of the country to help me find a conducive place to sleep. I am a Ghanaian, and I ask that a human face be put to this exercise to help me.”

On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, together with security agencies and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), removed illegal structures built along the banks of the Kpeshie Lagoon.

According to the Minister, the operation was to prevent further encroachment on waterways and lagoon areas. She believed the exercise would reduce the risk of perennial flooding in low-lying communities in the area.

Among the areas targeted for the demolition exercise were Tse Addo, Teshie, Bush Road, and other communities located along the Kpeshie Lagoon.

Reactions to victim's call for help

Scores of people have taken to social media to react to the victim of the demolition exercise’s cry for help. While some agreed with her plea for a human face to be shown and assistance extended, others described the situation as a necessary evil. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the comments below.

Mr Edwm-Amedorme GH commented:

"If I were the Minister, I would give this woman another parcel of land."

Dady K noted:

"This woman has melted my heart, but I don't have what it takes to support her, and that is painful. Guys, let's share this video till it gets far someone might be willing to support her."

Awortwe Emmanuel said:

"Let us all come together and help this woman. She is the wisest among all the affected people."

Enay commented:

"Finally, one honest victim among the lawless and dishonest lot, has spoken. She deserve support."

Flexabu quizzed:

"What kind of system is this? One person sells the land, another person issues building permits. Then a third person demolishes the structures on it."

Source: YEN.com.gh