IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno has implemented crucial senior command changes within the Ghana Police Service

The Directors General and Deputy Commissioners were reassigned to enhance operational efficiency across departments

Key personnel shifts aim to strengthen leadership and improve service delivery in policing

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has undertaken a series of senior police command changes with immediate effect.

According to the official posting, several Directors General and Deputy Commissioners of Police have been reassigned to new positions across the Police Service to enhance operational efficiency.

Source: Facebook

Adom News reported that the key changes in the reshuffle are:

COP Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba moves from Director General/Technology to Director General/NAPD. COP Iddi Lansah Seidu transfers from Director General/Welfare to Director General/Technology. COP Dr. Vance Baba Gariba shifts from Director General/Operations to Director General/Research & Planning. COP Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe is reassigned from Director General/PPSB to Director General/Operations. DCOP Darko Offei Lomotey moves from Director General/Research & Planning to Director General/PPSB. DCOP Eric Ken Winful is reassigned from Director General/NAPD to Director General/Welfare. Regional and technical postings also saw adjustments: DCOP Charles K. Adu becomes Regional Commander of the Eastern Sector (ESR). DCOP Isaac Asante moves from the Eastern Region to the National Headquarters. DCOP George B. Ohene Boadi takes over as Regional Commander/CR. DCOP George Ankomah shifts from Central MTTD/AR to Regional Commander/ENR. DCOP Alex Kodjo Wowolo, Director/ICT at National Headquarters, is now in charge of Central MTTD/AR.

Citi News reported that the postings are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership, enhance operational efficiency, and improve service delivery across the Ghana Police Service.

Source: YEN.com.gh