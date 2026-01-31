An NPP delegate has gone viral after openly admitting on TV that multiple flagbearer hopefuls sent him money ahead of today’s decisive primaries

Eric Abbey, a party organiser in the Adjirigarnor Electoral Area, told GhOne TV that he received cash from the camps of three flagbearer hopefuls

According to Abbey, the money was framed as “transport reimbursement,” though he declined to disclose the amounts involved

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegate identified as Eric Abbey has detailed the flagbearer candidates who have paid to secure votes.

NPP delegate opens up on receiving 'transportation' payments from several flagbearer hopefuls. Image credit: DrMahamuduBawumia, @ghonetv/Instagram, KennedyOAgyapong

Source: Facebook

The NPP is holding its flagbearer elections on January 31, 2026, to select its presidential candidate for the 2028 general elections in Ghana.

The candidates for the elections include former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Engineer Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong and former Educational Minister and Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

NPP delegate speaks about higest-paying candidates

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on GhOne TV, Eric Abbey, a party organiser in the Adjirigarnor Electoral Area, admitted to receiving money from multiple candidates.

He claimed that the candidates described the payments as reimbursement for their transportation costs, but declined to name the amount received.

Abbey said he had received money from the campaigns of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Honourable Kennedy Agyapong, and Dr Bryan Acheampong.

He added that despite the multiple payments, he had already decided on whom to vote for.

The Instagram video is below.

Reactions to NPP delegate speaking on payments

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of an NPP delegate speaking about receiving cash from multiple candidates.

yeboah2232 said:

"God will punish you for taking money from three candidates, but you'll vote for only one person."

lebronpablo69 wrote:

"Eiiiiiii, delegate ay3 fo papa."

great_junejuly commented:

"The giver and the receiver should all be arrested. It's not a joke anymore."

perfect__gentleman_gh_ said:

"No need to say this,"

kwekueunice commented:

"You sold your vote, so when they come to power, and they are recovering what they gave you, don't complain."

NPP delegate cries over 'paltry' transport allowance

Eric Abbey's happiness over receiving multiple donations contrasted sharply with that of some other delegates who complained publicly about what they were given.

In a viral video, a delegate in the Ahafo Ano North Constituency said the money he received from Kennedy Agyapong was unsatisfactory.

He alleged that delegates in other constituencies were receiving massive sums ranging from GH¢600 to GH¢1,000, with some even receiving more.

The Twitter video of the complaining delegate is below.

Kennedy Agyapong offers free bus rides

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong's campaign reportedly offered free bus rides to passengers to move throughout the Kumasi metropolis.

Kumasi metropolis The Ken Agyapong-branded buses offered free rides to all passengers as a way of helping with the dire transport situation that has plagued the county in recent times.

The conductors were all in Ken Agyapong-branded shirts to show their support for the former MP for Assin Central.

Source: YEN.com.gh