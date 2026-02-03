Ghanaian prophet Emmanuel Worlasi sparked debate online after sharing a prophecy about the outcome of the National Democratic Congress flagbearer race

With the NDC expected to hold its internal elections in 2027, Worlasi claimed in a Joy News interview that President John Dramani Mahama would back a preferred candidate who would lose the race

The prophet further suggested the eventual winner would need to follow specific spiritual directions to secure victory, stirring mixed reactions on social media

Ghanaian prophet Emmanuel Worlasi stirred reactions on social media after prophesying the outcome of the upcoming flagbearer race of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi prophesies the outcome of the NDC's presidential primary to elect a successor to President John Mahama.

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its party primaries to elect its next leader on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

The contest pitted former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, against former Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, as his main rival.

Three other senior NPP figures contested, including Kwahu Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP and former Educational Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former party General Secretary Ing Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

At the end of voting on Saturday, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious by securing 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast.

Below is a Facebook post with the final results of the NPP presidential primaries.

Prophet Worlasi prophesies NDC flag bearer race

Following the NPP's keen contest, the National Democratic Congress is also expected to hold its flagbearer elections sometime in 2027.

Currently focused intently on the business of governance, numerous high-ranking officials are expected to enter the race to succeed President John Dramani Mahama as the next party leader.

Political pundits have tipped Finance Minister and Ajumako Enyan Esiam MP Cassiel Ato Forson, Education Minister and Tamale South MP Haruna Iddrisu, and longtime party General Secretary turned Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia aka General Mosquito, as the likely frontrunners.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang are also expected to be serious contenders for the position.

In an interview with Joy News, Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi said he had foreseen the outcome of the polls in a vision from God.

He said President John Mahama was going to throw his full weight behind a particular candidate, but that candidate would fail to secure victory.

Worlasi added that the winner needed to carry out some spiritual directions to secure their victory, while declining to explicitly state their name.

The TikTok video of Prophet Worlasi's prophecy is below.

Reactions to Prophet Worlasi's NDC primaries prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Prophet Worlasi speaking about the upcoming NDC presidential primaries.

Raw_Gold🖤🖤🖤🖤 said:

"This is the same thing you have been saying at every interview of yours; who would win?

PROF. wrote:

"You are accurate and on point; mature delivery 💯."

Papa Kwame commented:

"They won't learn from El Benard’s mistakes oo. He has also started."

Prophet Bernard ElBernard apologises after his prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong's NPP primaries win fails to materialise.

Prophet ElBernard apologises for failed NPP prophecy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Bernard ElBernard Eshun apologised for sharing a wrong prophecy about the NPP primary race.

In a statement released on January 31, he accepted responsibility for his error and promised to reflect on his conduct in order to be a better interpreter of God's will in the future.

