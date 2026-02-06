Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has ordered traditional Ghanaian fugu attire following online mockery of John Mahama's fashion

He made the announcement during a state event honouring Mahama’s visit to Zambia

Hichilema expressed admiration for the attire and directed his team to publicly associate with the Ghanaian cultural wear

Zambian President His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema has ordered Fugu, a traditional regalia, from Ghana.

This comes after citizens of his country took to social media to mock Ghana’s former President John Mahama over his fashion sense.

Zambian President, Hakainde Hichilema, Orders fugu from Ghana After His Citizens Mock President John Mahama's fashion sense. Photo credit: Jubilee House/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Speaking at a state event organised to honour President Mahama’s visit to Zambia, President Hichilema said he had directed his team to post on various platforms that they associate with the popular Ghanaian traditional attire, known as Batakari or Smock.

"I'm very happy that the Foreign Minister [Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa] dressed like that [wearing a fugu]. I asked my team to post on various platforms that we associate with that. President of Zambia will be ordering more of that stuff [fugu]," he said amid laughter and applause from the gathering.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Why did Zambians mocked Mahama's fugu attire?

On Tuesday, February 3, 2026, President John Mahama landed in Zambia on a three-day state visit to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries.

However, beyond the high-level engagements, attention on social media has shifted to the president’s fashion sense, with some Zambians mocking his attire.

President Mahama wore a fugu during the visit to the southern African country.

Fugu, or batakari, is a traditional Ghanaian outfit deeply rooted in the culture and heritage of northern Ghana.

It is also highly regarded as a symbol of identity, pride, and cultural expression and drew mixed reactions online.

However, when photos of the Ghanaian president’s arrival in Zambia surfaced on social media, some Zambians took to the comment section, brazenly displaying ignorance about the fugu outfit.

According to Zambian netizens, President Mahama's fugu outfit looked like a blouse, with some even questioning whether he had borrowed it from his wife, Lordina Mahama.

Below are a few of the comments from the Zambians:

@Chibeka Shadrick Bwalya commented:

"Was it meant to be for the madam or what? Pantu it's giving ladies vibes."

@Gwendolyn Simulunda Kausha also said:

"Mmmm, that blouse is their traditional attire ayi admin? Mmmmm, what's that now?"

These remarks from Zambians sparked sharp reactions from Ghanaians, who also thronged the comment section to educate them.

This led to friendly banter between the two African nations, who share a strong relationship dating back to the days of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president.

Source: YEN.com.gh