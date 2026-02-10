Fake Soldier Caught Around 37 Military Hospital Going to Visit Nurse on Duty
- A man was arrested in Accra for allegedly unlawfully wearing military camouflage near the 37 Military Hospital
- Military personnel in the area questioned his military service when they noticed him and expressed suspicions
- Videos of the confrontation have gone viral, showing the suspect being manhandled by the military personnel
A man allegedly unlawfully wearing military camouflage was arrested at 37 in Accra after he was spotted by some Ghana Armed Forces personnel.
Ghanaweb reported that the man was caught in the early hours of February 9.
Videos of the man being confronted by soldiers after he was caught have gone viral on Facebook, among others.
According to eyewitnesses, the suspect was on his way to meet a nurse who was reportedly on duty rotation at the 37 Military Hospital.
His appearance and conduct raised suspicion, prompting authorities to demand identification and details about his service in the Ghana Armed Forces.
The suspect claimed he had been in the military for seven years, but could not answer basic questions like what his rank was.
Security personnel subsequently arrested him for further investigations to determine whether he is indeed a member of the armed forces or an impostor using the uniform for unlawful purposes.
Videos of soldiers interrogating the man on Facebook showed him being beaten when he could not give satisfactory answers to why he was wearing camouflage.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.