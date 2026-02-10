A man was arrested in Accra for allegedly unlawfully wearing military camouflage near the 37 Military Hospital

Military personnel in the area questioned his military service when they noticed him and expressed suspicions

Videos of the confrontation have gone viral, showing the suspect being manhandled by the military personnel

A man allegedly unlawfully wearing military camouflage was arrested at 37 in Accra after he was spotted by some Ghana Armed Forces personnel.

Ghanaweb reported that the man was caught in the early hours of February 9.

Fake Soldier Caught Around 37 Military Hospital Going to Visit Nurse on Duty

Videos of the man being confronted by soldiers after he was caught have gone viral on Facebook, among others.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect was on his way to meet a nurse who was reportedly on duty rotation at the 37 Military Hospital.

His appearance and conduct raised suspicion, prompting authorities to demand identification and details about his service in the Ghana Armed Forces.

The suspect claimed he had been in the military for seven years, but could not answer basic questions like what his rank was.

Security personnel subsequently arrested him for further investigations to determine whether he is indeed a member of the armed forces or an impostor using the uniform for unlawful purposes.

Videos of soldiers interrogating the man on Facebook showed him being beaten when he could not give satisfactory answers to why he was wearing camouflage.

