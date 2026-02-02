Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly impersonating Sharaf Mahama, son of the President, on the social media platform TikTok.

According to police in Yendi, where the arrest was made, the suspects, a man and a woman, created a fake TikTok account under the name “Sheriff Mahama".

While the spelling of the name was different, they allegedly used the account for personal activities while presenting themselves as the president’s son.

Adom News reported that the account had reportedly garnered over 7,500 followers.

The male suspect has been identified as Abdul Rahaman Zakaria, and investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the female suspect's involvement.

The police confirmed that the arrests are part of efforts to clamp down on online impersonation and other cyber-related offences.

The suspects remain in custody and are assisting with investigations. They are expected to be brought before the court in due course.

