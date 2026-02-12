The Court of Appeal has ordered a retrial in the defamation case Kennedy Agyapong lost against Kweku Baako

The Court of Appeal has ordered a retrial in the defamation case between Kennedy Agyapong and the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr.

The court overturned an earlier High Court judgment in favour of Baako from 2020.

In addition to the ruling, Baako has been ordered to refund all monies received after the previous High Court ruling within 30 days.

Videos on Facebook showed the scenes at the court after the order, where Baako and Agyapong were present.

The dispute dates back to 2018, when Baako sued Agyapong for defamation after he was accused of being corrupt and a hypocrite, among others.

Speaking to journalists following the ruling, legal counsel for Agyapong welcomed the decision, describing it as consistent with established legal principles.

“The court can turn a blue eye to a red eye, but the Court of Appeal has followed the law from the Supreme Court. I think what they did was in the right direction.”

According to the defence, the Court of Appeal found that the earlier High Court judgment was flawed due to what it described as a statutory breach.

While the specific nature of the breach is expected to be clarified in the full written judgment, the appellate court’s finding was sufficient to nullify the High Court’s decision and pave the way for a fresh hearing.

