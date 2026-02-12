Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo's old doom prophecy has resurfaced after Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Adams Sukparu ' s car accident

In a September 2025 video, the renowned Ghanaian prophet predicted impending danger on the lives of two high-profile cabinet ministers and MPs

Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo also detailed his plan to intercede and pray for the safety of the two politicians whom he saw in his vision

An old prophecy shared by Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo in 2025 has resurfaced after two high-profile NDC government cabinet ministers, Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Adams Sukparu, were involved in a road accident on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo’s old prophecy resurfaces after Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Sukparu's accident on Thursday, February 12, 2026. Photo source: Hon Haruna Iddrisu, Hon Mohammed Adams Sukparu

Reports indicated that a convoy bearing Haruna, the Education Minister, and Sukparu, the Deputy Communications Minister, got into the accident on the Bolgatanga-Tumu road.

What happened to Haruna Iddrisu, Adams Sukparu?

The two ministers were on their way to commemorate the 40th Anniversary celebrations of Tumu College of Education and Jahan College of Education in the Upper West Region when the incident occurred.

Reports indicated that Haruna Iddrisu and Adams Sukparu, who are also the respective Members of Parliament for the Tamale South constituency and the Sisala West constituency, were in stable condition and had been hospitalised.

The photos of the car accident site on the Bolgatanga-Tumu road were shared by Accra-based broadcast station Onua TV on their official Facebook page.

The statement, shared on Facebook, did not provide details about the circumstances that led to the accident or the extent of injuries sustained by the ministers, Haruna and Adams Sukparu, and other members of their convoy.

The Facebook post showing the accident scene photos and official government statement on the incident is below:

Apostle Kwarteng's old prophecy resurfaces after accident

In a video he shared on TikTok on September 22, 2025, Apostle Kwarteng prophesied during an intercessory prayer session that he saw two young ministers of state and Members of Parliament (MPs) involved in a serious car accident.

The man of God claimed that the two politicians he saw in his vision needed serious prayers for protection, as he saw them lose their lives in the accident.

He said:

"During our intercessory, I saw an accident. We need to pray for two ministers and MPs. The MPs or ministers were involved in the accident. I saw that the accident had claimed their lives. It was a car or lorry accident."

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu is in hospital after a road crash in the Upper East Region. Credit: Ministry of Education GH

Apostle Kwarteng noted that he and his members had begun praying to intercede on behalf of the two politicians. He also prayed to God to save them from their deaths.

The TikTok video of Apostle Kwarteng sharing his doom prophecy is below:

Apostle Kwarteng shares doom economic prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Kwarteng prophesied doom for Ghana's economy under the John Mahama-led NDC government.

In a video, the popular preacher detailed the series of events that transpired in a vision he claimed to have received from God about the future of the country.

Apostle Kwarteng's doom prophecy about Ghana's economy triggered mixed reactions from many social media users.

