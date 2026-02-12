GES has banned three schools for hooliganism during the Regional Super Zonal Sports Competition. Strong reactions follow the decision

Koforidua SecTech, New Juaben SHS, and New Nsutam SecTech face a two-year ban from all sporting, debating, and quiz activities

Each school has been fined GH₵500 and held accountable for any damages caused during the misconduct incidents at the competition

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has imposed a two-year ban on three second-cycle schools following incidents of misconduct during the recent Regional Super Zonal Sports (Games) Competition.

GES imposes ban on Koforidua SecTech, New Juaben SHS, and New Nsutam SecTech, barring them from all sporting and debating activities for two years. Image credit: NSMQ/X, Drive to Inspire Africa

Source: UGC

The affected schools are Koforidua Senior High Technical School (Sectech), New Juaben Senior High School (Njuasco), and New Nsutam Senior High Technical School (Nsutech).

This comes after the management and the Regional 2nd Cycle Schools’ Sports Executives expressed their displeasure over the incidents that occurred before, during, and after the competition.

3 schools barred from sports, quiz events

According to the Ghana Education Service (GES) Code of Conduct and the Eastern Region Schools and Colleges Sports Association (ERSCSA) Code of Discipline, students from the three schools were found engaging in acts of hooliganism.

The behaviour was deemed unacceptable and in direct violation of the rules of discipline governing the schools.

The ban prohibits the schools from organising, spectating, or participating in all sporting and related activities, including quizzes, debates, cadetting, and entertainments at the school, zone, and regional levels.

In addition to the activity ban, each school is liable to a fine of five hundred Ghana cedis (GH₵500.00) and is required to cover the cost of any damage or injury to property or individuals.

Read the full Facebook details below

The extent of such costs will be determined by a committee. These measures align with GES Code of Conduct 3.0 and ERSCSA regulations, reinforcing accountability and adherence to school discipline standards.

The Eastern Regional Education Directorate has urged students, staff, alumni, and other supporters to strictly follow all rules and regulations governing the GES and ERSCSA.

Management emphasised that failure to comply could result in further disciplinary actions. The directive is effective from 11th February 2026, stressing the importance of maintaining order and discipline in school activities.

Reactions to GES ban on three schools

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section to discuss the recent development regarding the three schools facing the ban.

Below are some interesting comments on the GES decision.

Sectech dier it's normal wrote:

"But Njuasco eiii na, when did they start doing this?"

Michael Acheampong commented:

"It should have been 6 years to serve as a deterrent."

NK Ahenkien-Yiadom added:

"I think the ban should excludes participating athletes for 2 years. It can’t include the athlete no.. this should be appealed or reviewed."

Chester Boateng wrote:

"I condemn any act of hooliganism and indiscipline by any school or student. But banning the schools from any sporting event for two years is like banning the schools from writing WASSCE because the students misbehaved or engaged in malpractice during one of their exams. This ban could just jeopardise the future of some of these young people. Some of them are purposely in school for sports and other social engagements. Can't they allow them to participate under strict supervision maybe without the other students who are not athletes, not part of the debate team or other social clubs? We are encouraged to train a child t to develop holistically. Won't this affect their holistic development? Do leaders in our educational sector think thoroughly about our students before they make any decision?"

An American describes schooling in Ghana as one of her greatest blessings. Photo credit: @mareithehotelier/TikTok & GES/Facebook

Source: UGC

American Lady praises Ghana's education system

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a black American lady who has Ghanaian parents praised the Ghanaian education system and encouraged other parents in the diaspora to allow their children experience it.

The lady who goes by the handle @mariethehotelie on TikTok said she was born in America and started school there. At one point, her parents brought her to Ghana so she could experience the Ghanaian education system.

In a TikTok video, she described schooling in Ghana as one of the greatest blessings in her childhood.

Source: YEN.com.gh