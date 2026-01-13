Seven people tragically lost their lives after a head-on collision caused a road crash on the Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway

Eighteen injured passengers are receiving medical treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital following the devastating crash

The Ghana National Fire Service personnel from the Komenda Fire Station responded to the January 12 crash

Seven people have died, and 18 others were injured following a head-on collision between a Sprinter bus and a truck at Komenda Asamasa on the Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway.

The road crash, one of the deadliest so far this year, occurred on January 12, 2026, in the evening.

According to a statement on Facebook from the Ghana National Fire Service personnel from the Komenda Fire Station responded to the crash.

The rescued six victims were trapped in the Sprinter bus after it veered off the road into a nearby bush.

All seven victims, comprising three females, one of whom was pregnant, a baby and three males, were pronounced dead on arrival at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

A female passenger who had earlier been transported to the hospital was also pronounced dead, bringing the death toll to seven.

According to eyewitness accounts, the truck travelling from Takoradi towards Cape Coast lost control while overtaking another vehicle and collided head-on with the Sprinter bus travelling in the opposite direction.

The 18 injured passengers, who were rescued before the arrival of the fire service personnel, are currently receiving medical treatment.

Recent crashes on the Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway

Late in 2025, five people died in a road crash between a truck and a bus on December 20, at Ayensudo Meyinda on the Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway.

The Ghana National Fire Service also responded promptly to that incident, dispatching a rescue team from the same Komenda Fire Station.

According to a Facebook statement from the service, firefighters extricated the five passengers trapped inside the Hiace bus and worked with supporting agencies to retrieve the victims and clear the wreckage.

After this, two people died, and several others were injured following a crash at Abakam in the early hours of December 23, 2025.

Firefighters from the Elmina Fire Station responded to the scene after receiving a distress call.

