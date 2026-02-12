A Ghanaian car dealer shared that most Toyota Vitz cars imported into Ghana are Hybrid models, which contribute to their strong fuel efficiency reputation

The Hybrid system combines fuel and electric power, helping drivers save significantly on fuel, especially in heavy city traffic

The Toyota Vitz remains popular in Ghana due to its affordability, easy maintenance and reliable performance on local roads

Ghanaian TikTok car influencer Premario Editions has explained why the Toyota Vitz remains one of the most popular cars on Ghanaian roads today.

In a recent video, he shared practical reasons behind the growing love for the compact vehicle, especially among young professionals, ride-hailing drivers and first-time car owners.

According to Premario Editions, one major reason the Toyota Vitz stands out is that many of the units imported into Ghana are Hybrid models.

He explained that the Hybrid system is what truly makes the difference.

Premario Editions said Vitz demands less fuel

Unlike traditional engines that rely fully on fuel, Hybrid cars combine fuel with electric power.

This system helps reduce fuel consumption significantly, which is a big relief for drivers in a country where fuel prices continue to rise.

He further noted that when people talk about fuel-efficient cars, they are mostly referring to Hybrid vehicles.

The Toyota Vitz Hybrid, in particular, uses less fuel because the electric motor supports the engine, especially during slow driving in traffic.

In cities like Accra and Kumasi, where traffic can be heavy, this becomes a major advantage.

Beyond fuel savings, the Toyota Vitz is also known for being easy to maintain and affordable to service.

Spare parts are widely available, and many mechanics in Ghana are familiar with the model.

Its compact size also makes it easier to navigate through tight streets and busy urban areas.

For many Ghanaian drivers, the Toyota Vitz offers a balance between affordability, reliability and fuel efficiency.

As Premario Editions puts it, the Hybrid system is the real game changer. That is why the Toyota Vitz continues to dominate as one of the most used cars in Ghana today.

Breakdown of taxes involved in Vitz importation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man had gone viral after breaking down the total taxes he paid, amounting to GH₵39,412 for importing a 2012 Toyota Vitz into Ghana.

In a 2-minute, 29-second video posted online, he explained each tax item, describing some of them as “annoying.”

Although he did not mention the exact date of the shipment, he indicated it was recent.

His video comes at a time when many Ghanaians continue to complain about high import taxes, not only on cars but on various items.

The steep charges have discouraged several people from importing goods into the country, with many afraid of unexpected costs after hearing experiences shared online.

Guru responds to the Toyota Vitz controversy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Guru, an artist and former president of the University of Ghana's Students' Representative Council (SRC) for 2024–2025, responded to allegations that the Miss UG 2025 pageant winner was given a Toyota Vitz in bad shape

The "Lapaz Toyota" hitmaker addressed the pageant queen's claim that the car is roughly 90 years old in a video that went viral on social media.

Some social media users have commented on Guru's video, which has gone viral on TikTok.

