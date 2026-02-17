Suspect Abdul-Aziz Iddrisu arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer in the Upper East Region

The suspect has been linked to the violent Bawku conflict, which has claimed hundreds of lives over the years

The suspects had been on the police wanted list for allegedly attacking officers at a police barrier

A man suspected of killing a police officer has been arrested in the Upper East Region

Abdul-Aziz Iddrisu was arrested on February 16 during a joint operation by personnel from the National Police Intelligence Directorate (NPID) in Accra and their counterparts in the Upper East Region.

Iddrisu is suspected of killing a General Constable at Karimenga on the Bolgatanga–Tamale Highway in December last year.

The suspect was arrested last Monday at his hideout in Polego, a suburb of Bolgatanga.

Graphic Online reported that the suspect and his accomplices, who are yet to be arrested, had been on the police wanted list for allegedly attacking officers at the Karimenga police barrier.

Damoah was shot dead in the incident, while two other officers were injured.

The suspect has been identified as an aggressor in one of the feuding factions in the Bawku conflict.

A brief search on three mobile phones taken from him suggested that the suspect and others at large have participated actively in the protracted Bawku conflict and have also killed a lot of people.

Notable past police deaths in Ghana

In April 2025, two police officers were killed at Poyamirea near Binduri in the Upper East Region.

A police statement indicated that the officers, who were in plain clothes, were travelling on a private motorbike from Bongo to Binduri when they were ambushed.

The attackers reportedly got away with the vehicle after shooting the officers.

The slain officers were part of a deployment to the region to maintain peace and order.

Constable Isaac Kwofi, one of the police officers killed in Binduri, was buried on May 19, 2025.

Following the Binduri incident, the police administration has barred the movement of its officers and their families in the Bawku, Pusiga, and Binduri areas.

At the time, it noted that police officers had been targeted by assailants.

Also, police personnel on duty have been advised to wear personal protective equipment and only move under armoured protection.

Some Ghana Police Service personnel at the Nsawam Police District were involved in a road crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road in March 2024.

The incident involved a Toyota pickup truck that experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on the Adeiso-Nsawam road.

The crash victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, and police impounded the accident vehicles.

That crash came after three police officers died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Police officer slain during robbery in Kumasi

YEN.com.gh also reported that a police officer was killed during a robbery incident at Ahodwo, Nhyiaseo in Kumasi.

Authorities said that one person was arrested after the incident on June 27, 2024, but did not disclose additional information.

